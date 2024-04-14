Top 3 WNBA Draft Prospects from Mississippi State ft. Jessika Carter & more

The Mississippi State had a promising start to the 2023-24 NCAA women's basketball season, going 13-2 in their first 15 games. The Bulldogs stumbled in their first two games of the Southeastern Conference regular season but bounced back, winning seven of their next eight games to go 20-5.

A string of five straight losses, to Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama and Auburn, dealt a big blow to their NCAA Tournament aspirations, putting Mississippi State in eighth place in the SEC Tournament.

They squandered their last opportunity to make it into the NCAA Tournament, losing to Texas A&M in the second round of the SEC Tournament. Their 21-11 record was not enough to gain them an NCAA Tournament berth, relegating them to the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs had an awesome start in the WBIT, winning their first two games against Georgia Tech (84-47) and TCU (68-61). They were ousted by Penn State, 92-87, in the quarterfinals, though.

After the season, three of their senior players — Jessika Carter, Erynn Barnum and Lauren Park-Lane — declared their intentions to enter the WNBA Draft. Let's explore the statistical production of the three lady hoopers ahead of the annual showcase on Monday at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, New York.

Top three Mississippi State WNBA Draft Prospects

#3 Lauren Park-Lane

Lauren Park-Lane was Mississippi State's top playmaker.

Don't let Park-Lane's height deceive you, as the five-foot-three guard packs a punch that can stun opposing guards who take her lightly. The transferee from Seton Hall was Mississippi State's No. 4 contributor in offense, averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

The Bulldogs utilized Park-Lane's playmaking ability to lead their offense. WNBA teams looking for a point guard might take a second look at her abilities and prioritize her despite her small stature.

Also Read: Hailey Van Lith transfer portal: 5 landing spots for LSU guard ahead of 2024-25 season ft. Iowa

#2 Erynn Barnum

Erynn Barnum was Mississippi State's third-best leading scorer in the 2023-24 season.

The transferee from Arkansas was Mississippi State's No. 3 offensive option and excelled in her role despite the limited touches.

The six-foot-two Barnum was an efficient contributor for the Bulldogs, averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33 games last season. She shot 50% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line despite the Bulldogs' loaded lineup.

Barnum is capable of a 20-10 game in the WNBA, given enough ball touches. WNBA teams could use Barnum as a small forward who can shift to power forward when needed.

#1 Jessika Carter

Jessika Carter averaged 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds for Mississippi State.

The six-foot-five senior was the team's second-best scorer and top rebounder and blocker during the 2023-24 season.

Her averages of 14.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 blocks can turn the heads of WNBA teams looking for a solid center who can play defense and provide instant offense.

Carter shot 52.8% from the field and 68.2% from the free-throw line and had season-highs of 31 points and 20 rebounds. Her improved all-around game could swerve WNBA scouts and allow her to play for their team.

ESPN has placed Carter as a first-round, 12th overall pick in their latest mock draft, meaning that she has the potential to make it big in the league.

Read More: Women's College Basketball All-Star game: Full list of players announced ft. Jaylyn Sherrod, Dyaisha Fair, and more