Top 4 players from the 2023 NBA Draft who didn't play college basketball in the US ft. Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and more

The 2023 NBA draft was unlike any other, as four of the top five picks did not play college basketball in the United States. They chose different paths to the league, such as playing overseas or in domestic minor leagues.

Here is how they made their mark on the draft and what they bring to their new teams.

Top 4 players from the 2023 NBA Draft who didn't play college basketball in the US

#1, Victor Wembanyama - No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama had been the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft for years. But that didn’t make it any less emotional for him when he heard his name called by league commissioner Adam Silver as the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama was a dominant force in France’s top league, where he played for Nanterre 92. He averaged 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in his final season, showcasing his rare combination of size, skill and athleticism. He also shot 38% from the three-point line, making him a nightmare matchup for any defender.

#2, Scoot Henderson - No. 3 pick by the Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted third overall pick by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft

Scoot Henderson became the third overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday night, joining the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 19-year-old point guard from Georgia impressed with his scoring and playmaking abilities in his two seasons with the G League Ignite, averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 assists per game. He also brings a defensive edge that the Blazers desperately need.

Henderson, who skipped his senior year of high school in Marietta, Georgia, to join the Ignite, dazzled with his rhinestone-studded black suit coat at the draft

#3 & #4, Amen and Ausar Thompson - No. 4 and No. 5 picks by the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons

(L-R) Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson arrive prior to the first round of the 2023 NBA draft

A historic moment unfolded on Thursday night in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Amen and Ausar Thompson became the first pair of brothers to be picked in the top five of the same draft since the merger of the ABA and NBA in 1976.

The Houston Rockets snagged Amen with the fourth overall pick, while the Detroit Pistons followed suit by taking Ausar with the fifth pick.

The twins dominated the Overtime Elite league, where they led the City Reapers to OTE championships.

Poll : 0 votes