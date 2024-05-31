Top 5 Big Ten players who could go high in 2024 NBA Draft ft. Zach Edey

The first ever two-day format is set to debut for the 2024 NBA Draft, and many players eagerly await their names to be called on draft night. The first round begins on Wednesday, June 26, followed by the second round on Thursday, June 27, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Big Ten Conference will feature many of college basketball's top names, who are preparing to take the leap to the professional level this year. Here is a look at the top-five players who could be early selections in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Top 5 Big Ten players who could go high in the 2024 NBA Draft

#5. Boo Buie, Northwestern

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Northwestern vs Connecticut

Standing at just 6-2, Northwestern guard Boo Buie may be a bit undersized for the NBA, but that didn't stop him from dominating in the Big Ten. Buie played five seasons at Northwestern and has plenty of experience with over 120 starts in college.

Buie was All-Big Ten during the 2022–23 season and averaged a career high 19.0 points and 5.0 assists last season. He is a sneaky-good defender and also shot an efficient 43.4% from three-point range last season.

#4. Cam Christie, Minnesota

Minnesota G #24 Cam Christie

While Minnesota doesn't see many one-and-done players, Cam Christie will be on his way to the 2024 NBA Draft after finishing his freshman season with the Golden Gophers. Christie earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors last season and averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Cam Christie's brother, Max Christie, currently plays with the Los Angeles Lakers. Christie being selected higher than the late second round would be a surprise, but he presents great energy on the floor and shot the ball at a decent 40.3% from the field.

#3. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-Indiana vs Nebraska

Indiana big man Kel'el Ware could be a massive steal for a team looking for a rim protector who can also stretch the floor.

Ware began his career at Oregon before transferring to Indiana one season later. He started in all 30 games he appeared in last season for the Hoosiers and posted career-high numbers. He averaged 15.9 points last season and just under two blocks per game.

Ware is currently projected as a late first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft and presents a similar skillset to Myles Turner and Mo Bamba.

#2. Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional-Connecticut vs Illinois

Terrence Shannon Jr. played three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois for two seasons in 2022. Shannon's 23.0 points per game ranked second in the Big Ten last season, and he was the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player for his performance in the postseason.

Shannon is an excellent slashing wing player who is outstanding at finishing close to the rim. He shot just 36.2% from deep last season, but if he can improve his outside shot, he could be one of the biggest steals in the 2024 NBA Draft.

#1. Zach Edey, Purdue

Purdue C #15 Zach Edey

While two-time National College Player of the Year Zach Edey wasn't considered a potential high selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, his performance at the NBA Draft Combine has been impressive. The 7-foot-4-inch center from Purdue is outstanding on both ends of the floor inside of the paint, but his ability to play outside low post was a question mark.

Edey has shown good mobility in the combine and, as a result, has boosted his draft stock. He led the Boilermakers to the national championship game last season but fell just short at the hands of the UConn Huskies.

Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks last season at Purdue and is currently projected to be a first-round pick, potentially around 20th overall.

Which Big Ten player do you think will be the first off the board in the 2024 NBA Draft? Let us know your draft predictions in the comment section.

