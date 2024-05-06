Top 5 centers who could get drafted in round 1 of 2024 NBA Draft ft. Zach Edey

The 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season saw the emergence of a new breed of talented centers who are expected to dominate the NBA scene in the coming years.

They are led by two-time national college player of the year Zach Edey, who guided Purdue to a runner-up finish in this year's national championship, and Donovan Clingan, a seven-foot-two center who helped UConn clinch its second consecutive national title this season.

Edey and Clingan are sure-fire top picks in the upcoming draft and are expected to be franchise players once they step on the NBA court.

This year's draft list features talented centers, who could be picked early in the annual event. With that in mind, here are the top five centers who could get drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Top five centers who could get drafted in the 1st round of 2024 NBA Draft

#5 Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Kel'el Ware played 30 games in Indiana.

Ware showed his full potential in his sophomore season with Indiana.

The seven-foot transfer from Oregon played 30 games for the Hoosiers, and his playing time spiked to 32.1 from 15.8 minutes with Oregon. He averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.5 assists per game.

The North Little Rock, Arkansas native shot 58.6%, including 42.5% from the 3-point line. He was a 63.4% shooter from the free-throw line. His long reach, lanky frame and feathery touch from long distance are perfect for teams that need big men who can stretch the floor.

#4 Yves Missi, Baylor

Yves Missi played for 34 games with Baylor.

Missi proved his worth in his first and only season with Baylor. The seven-foot Belgian-Cameroonian player appeared in 34 games for Baylor and averaged 10.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.5 bpg and 0.6 spg. He shot 61.4% and recorded 61.6% from the free throw line.

Missi was an efficient producer for Baylor, as he only played for an average of 23.0 minutes per game under coach Scott Drew. He could be picked late in the first round or early second round by teams who need a no-nonsense center who can score points and pull down rebounds efficiently.

#3 Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Kyle Filipowski played well for Duke in the 2023-24 season.

Kyle Filipowski had a splendid second season for Duke. The seven-foot slotman provided the muscle for Jon Scheyer's men as they made it through the Elite Eight last season. He averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 assists per game.

Filipowski shot 50.5%, including 34.8% from the 3-point line. His all-around brilliance in the big man's spot could place him in between the 13th and 20th picks in the NBA Draft as teams under this group are in search of a quality player who could provide stability to the frontcourt.

#2 Donovan Clingan, UConn

Donovan Clingan played quality minutes as a starting center for UConn.

Donovan Clingan was a major contributor to UConn's successful back-to-back championship bid.

The seven-foot-two giant dominated the paint, as he shot 63.9% from the field. Clingan was efficient for the Dan Hurley-coached Huskies, scoring 13.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in 22.6 minutes of action per game.

If he played the whole 40 minutes, the big man's averages could translate to 23.0 ppg, 13.1 rpg and 4.4 bpg. The Bristol native is a perfect pick for teams who need a big man who can defend and provide easy offense inside the paint and ballclubs who want a strong interior presence on the court and championship pedigree.

Clingan could be picked between the fifth and ninth overall in this year's draft.

#1 Zach Edey, Purdue

Zach Edey led Purdue to the national championship.

Zach Edey had a spectacular two years with Purdue as he blossomed into the team's main man.

The seven-foot-four center helped the Boilermakers reach the top of the national rankings in the last two seasons, and his awesome contribution to the team led to back-to-back national college player of the year awards.

Edey posted averages of 25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg, 2.2 bpg and 2.0 apg last season and led Purdue to the national championship, only falling short to eventual champion, UConn.

The Canadian behemoth could be a top 3 pick but could go higher depending on which team gets the No. 1 choice in the draft lottery scheduled on May 12 in Chicago.

