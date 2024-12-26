Top 5 landing spots for Notre Dame star Olivia Miles if she declares for WNBA draft  

Notre Dame's Olivia Miles has showcased herself as one of the best-performing women's basketball players in the country with her performances for the Fighting Irish. Currently in the middle of her career best season, averaging 16.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, and 6.0 AST per game, speculations about the senior guard's 2025 WNBA landing spots have started to form.

Ad

When the 2024-25 season concludes, Miles will still have one year of eligibility remaining for her to continue playing college basketball. That year might not be used if she decides to forgo it and take her talents to the pros. If she declares for the draft, she is projected to be a top 10 pick.

With her skillset, she could enter any team's roster and have them significantly improve in her first season if all goes well.

Ad

Trending

Here are the five best potential landing spots for Olivia Miles if she declares for the 2025 WNBA draft.

Top 5 WNBA spots for Notre Dame star Olivia Miles

#5. Seattle Storm

If Miles slides down to the No. 9 overall pick of the draft, the Seattle Storm could benefit by adding her to the backcourt.

Last season was solid for the Storm, finishing with a 25-15 record before losing in the first round to the Las Vegas Aces.

Ad

Gabby Williams and Skylar Diggins-Smith highlight the team as the best players, but it seems they can use another scoring punch in the offense. That is something that Miles can provide on day one.

#4. Dallas Wings

With the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Dallas Wings select UConn star Paige Bueckers, the projected top pick.

It arguably wouldn't be wrong for them to consider Miles, either. The 2024 season was brutal for the Wings, ending the year on a nine-game losing streak to finish with a woeful 9-31 record.

Ad

They have two stars that provide stability with Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, but it appears that they need an immediate upgrade to their overall talent. This is something that Miles can provide with high-level effort on both sides of the ball if they decide to select her over Bueckers.

#3. Los Angeles Sparks

With the second pick of the upcoming draft, the Los Angeles Sparks have more leeway when it comes to considering their next young star. If Bueckers is taken first, they could either go in the direction of forward Kiki Iriafen or Olivia Miles.

Ad

The Sparks had a rough 2024, seeing their star forward Cameron Brink go down with a season-ending ACL injury. They finished the season with a league-worst 8-32 record, only left wondering how the campaign could've gone if Brink was healthy.

Picking Olivia Miles would immediately improve the Sparks' prospects of competing for a postseason spot, especially when Brink successfully returns from injury. It would bring up the possibility of them being a dynamic duo in the Western Conference, putting teams on notice.

Ad

#2. Washington Mystics

The fourth and sixth picks of the draft are currently reserved by the Washington Mystics, which means there are two chances for Miles to head over to D.C.

The Mystics went 14-26 on the season, falling short of the playoffs. After their title run in 2019, they have either suffered a first-round exit or missed the postseason since.

Washington misses their star player in Elena Delle Donne, who won the 2019 title with them as she missed the entirety of the 2024 campaign due to stepping away from basketball and not signing a new contract with the team. If she decides to return to the team, pairing her with Miles could elevate the ceiling of the Mystics' potential for 2025 and beyond.

Ad

#1. Chicago Sky

Teaming up with Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso would be a great scenario for Olivia Miles to have, considering that the Chicago Sky has the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

The Sky fell short of reaching the playoffs last season as Reese went down late in the year due to a wrist injury. They finished 13-27 on the season, losing their last five games.

Chicago has a solid core of Reese, Cardoso and Chennedy Carter when the squad is fully healthy. Adding Olivia Miles to the fold could see them being viewed as a team to watch out for in the 2025 WNBA season.

Which team do you think should draft Olivia Miles if she declares for the 2025 WNBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here