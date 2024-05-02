Top 5 players available in Big 12 ahead of 2024 spring transfer portal closure ft. Javon Small

As the transfer portal closes, opportunities remain open for a bevy of college basketball players. Even just within the Big 12 conference, plenty of uncommitted standouts remain open. Here's a rundown on the top five Big 12 players in the transfer portal who are still uncommitted.

Top 5 players available in Big 12 ahead of 2024 spring transfer portal closure

Former Texas and Kansas standout Arterio Morris will be on the move for a third school in the transfer portal.

5. Arterio Morris, Kansas

A five-star prospect coming out of high school two years ago, Morris didn't see a ton of time at Texas in his freshman year. He averaged 4.6 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game. Morris transferred to Kansas but didn't play for the Jayhawks. Instead, he was charged with rape and was dismissed from the Kansas team.

The case against Morris was dismissed by prosecutors in April. Morris would likely benefit from a fresh start, perhaps at a school off the beaten path. But his talent is undeniable and with a second chance, he might just shine for his third school.

4. Pop Isaacs, Texas Tech

A two-year starter at Texas Tech, Isaacs was Texas Tech's leading scorer last season. In two years there, the 6 ft. 2 Isaacs scored 823 points and dished out 185 assists. Last season, he scored 15.8 ppg and added 3.5 assists per game.

Isaacs is a big-time scorer, but one who has struggled with shot selection. Last season, he shot just 34.9% overall, including 29.3% from 3-point range. With a little better offensive discipline, Isaacs could be a standout guard for another Power Five team in 2024-25.

3. Jaxson Robinson, BYU

Robinson was Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year last year. BYU was his third school, as he began his college career at Texas A&M. He pulled the rare inter-conference transfer by going to Arkansas for a year and then spent two seasons at BYU. In his college career, Robinson has amassed 835 points and 215 rebounds.

Last season, the 6 ft. 7 Robinson averaged 14.2 ppg. He shot 35% from 3-point range and 91% from the free-throw line. Nearly two-thirds of Robinson's shot attempts in his career have come from 3-point range. He's a tall, athletic wing who will add perimeter shooting skills to a roster next season.

2. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

A two-season starter at Texas, the 6 ft. 8 Mitchell was a five-star recruit in the class of 2022. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but Mitchell averaged 9.6 ppg and 7.5 rpg last season. He's not a 3-point threat and is only a 54% foul shooter, but Mitchell is tough inside offensively and defensively.

Mitchell was the second-ranked rebounder in the Big 12 last season. If he can develop a bit at the offensive end, he can live up to the big billing he had out of high school. Mitchell will add rugged athleticism to a fortunate team's frontcourt.

1. Javon Small, Oklahoma State

6 ft. 2 guard Small is looking for his third school. He began at East Carolina and transferred to Oklahoma State before last season. Last year, Small averaged 15.1 ppg, 4.7 RPG, and 4.1 assists per game. He shot 37% from 3-point range and 87% from the foul line.

Small is one of the best-scoring guards in the transfer portal. He's a solid perimeter scorer and good on the drive. He'll be a massive addition to whichever program is fortunate enough to sign him in the transfer portal.

