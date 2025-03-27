Top 5 transfer portal targets for Bruce Pearl as Auburn HC looks to find Johni Broome replacement

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, star Johni Broome and the Tigers are in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They will play No. 5 Michigan on Friday for a spot in the Elite Eight. While Broome has struggled shooting the ball in the first two games of the tournament, he has been an incredibly important player this season.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Broome will not be back next season as this is his final year of NCAA eligibility. As a result, the Tigers will need to find a replacement for him in the transfer portal. These are five potential targets for Bruce Pearl and his Auburn squad.

Top five transfer portal targets for the Auburn Tigers

#1, Bryce Hopkins

Since Auburn is such a strong program, it has the opportunity to attract some of the best players in the portal. The best forward in the portal so far is Providence forward Bryce Hopkins. Although he has not played a full season in two years because of injuries, he has been effective when in the lineup.

This season, Hopkins averaged 17.0 points in three games. As a sophomore, he earned first-team All-Big East honors.

#2, Owen Freeman

Iowa power forward Owen Freeman was one of the most effective freshman bigs in the nation. He became one of the best post players in the Big Ten as a sophomore, averaging 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Unfortunately for the Hawkeyes, he missed the final six weeks of the season with a finger injury. He would fit well in the Tigers' offense.

#3, Malik Reneau

Another forward who could fit in on Auburn is Malik Reneau. He took a step back as a junior after a stellar sophomore season the previous year. However, the Indiana forward is still a dominant force and would be a good option to replace Johni Broome.

#4, Tae Davis

Tae Davis improved tremendously this season, averaging 15.1 ppg after only averaging 9.2 the previous season. He looks like one of the best breakout bigs in the nation and would be a great addition to Auburn's roster.

#5, Dailyn Swain

If the Tigers are unable to attract any of the top four forward options, Dailyn Swain would be a good option. The Xavier forward is viewed as a great NBA prospect as a two-way player. He is a great defender who can chip in offensively. This season, he averaged 11.0 ppg.

