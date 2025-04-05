Top 5 transfer portal targets for Vic Schaefer's Texas if Rori Harmon declares for WNBA Draft ft. Olivia Miles

Head coach Vic Schaefer, Rori Harmon and the Texas Longhorns were eliminated from March Madness in the Final Four on Friday. They lost 74-57 to No. 1 South Carolina. With the season over, Harmon must weigh her options as she has the opportunity to declare for the WNBA draft or return to the Texas Longhorns.
Harmon was the team's third-leading scorer this season and will be difficult to replace if she enters the WNBA draft. These are five players who Vic Schaefer could look to add in the transfer portal as possible replacements.
Top 5 transfer portal targets for Texas if Rori Harmon declares for the WNBA draft
#1 Olivia Miles
In a shocking move, Olivia Miles entered the transfer portal following Notre Dame's elimination from March Madness. Most pundits expected Miles to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft where she likely would have been a top pick.
However, she decided to transfer for her final year of NCAA eligibility. Texas would be a great fit for her if she wants a chance to win a national championship.
#2 Ta'Niya Latson
Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson was the nation's leading scorer this past season. She decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday and is looking for a new team. She is not just a great scorer, but also an excellent playmaker. So, if she goes to Texas, she would fit whatever role Vic Schaefer has in mind for her.
#3 Gianna Kneepkens
Gianna Kneepkens was a 2025 All-Big 12 first-team selection this past season. She has one year of eligibility remaining after being granted a medical redshirt during the 2024 season. The Utah guard bounced back well in 2025, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She would fit in well on Texas.
#4 Yarden Garzon
Indiana guard Yarden Garzon elected to enter the transfer portal with one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. However, she entered with the "do not tag" classification, meaning schools cannot reach out to her. Instead, she will reach out to schools she is interested in. If she contacts the Longhorns, it would make sense for both parties.
#5 Kara Dunn
Following the announcement that head coach Nell Fortner was retiring at Georgia Tech, several players, including Kara Dunn, announced they were entering the transfer portal. A good landing spot for Dunn would be the Longhorns as she can bring her scoring ability to a team that could losing a talented scorer in Rori Harmon.
