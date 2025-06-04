Top 5 UConn coaching candidates if Dan Hurley lands New York Knicks HC job

The New York Knicks parted ways with veteran coach Tom Thibodeau after five eventful seasons with the team that concluded with an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau went 226-174 in the regular season and 24-23 in the playoffs before the New York team brass decided to fire him.

Reports were linking UConn coach and two-time national champion Dan Hurley to the job despite having signed a six-year, $50-million extension that will run through the 2029-30 season.

Before the 2024-25 offseason, he was offered a six-year, $70-million deal to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, but he turned it down in favor of the dream of leading UConn to three consecutive titles.

He also revealed in an interview with Graham Bensinger that he returned to UConn to impact the lives of student athletes who are transitioning from college basketball to the pros.

However, the quest for three straight titles went down the drain for UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, losing to eventual champions Florida in the second round.

The news on Thibodeau's firing has placed Hurley as one of the possible candidates for the Knicks' job, with one analyst giving his case on why the former Seton Hall star could be interested in the New York coaching vacancy.

CBS Sports' David Cobb believes Hurley turned down the Lakers' job because of the ages of some of their players, including 40-year-old LeBron James. Now, he has the opportunity to coach young stars in Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, who have emerged as a strong, proven core this season.

If Dan Hurley changes his mind and buys out his UConn contract in favor of coaching the New York Knicks, here are the top five replacements for the Huskies' coaching post.

Top 5 UConn coaching candidates if Dan Hurley lands the New York Knicks coaching job

#5 Kimani Young

Kimani Young has seven years of assistant coaching experience with UConn, including five years serving as associate head coach for Dan Hurley. Young is the best substitute in the Huskies' head coaching job despite having no immediate head coaching experience on his belt.

He has been familiar with Hurley's system for seven years and keeps the flow of things in UConn in line without orchestrating large-scale system changes.

#4 Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett announced his sudden retirement with Virginia in October 2024, citing NIL and transfer portal issues as the major reasons for his abrupt exit. However, a season away from college basketball could give him the urge to return, especially since he's just 56 years old and some coaches older than him still man the sidelines.

UConn remains one of the top destinations for incoming college basketball stars of both genders due to its championship legacy and ongoing NIL partnerships. Bennett could take advantage of this while enjoying his duty of training blue-chippers and standout transfers for the goal of winning another national title.

#3 Jay Wright

Two-time national and six-time Big East champion Jay Wright could be in the running despite insisting he is settled into his broadcasting career. Wright, who has a 69.5% coaching percentage in his long coaching career, can still coach despite his age of 63.

The former Villanova coach has the wisdom to guide another team to a national title and getting the UConn job would be a winning choice considering his familiarity with the Big East.

#2. Luke Murray

UConn assistant coach Luke Murray could be the next in line as Huskies coach in case Dan Hurley decides to take his drawing board to New York.

The son of Hollywood actor Bill Murray is familiar with Hurley's system, for he is credited with being the man behind UConn's offense. He has elite-level knowledge of X's and O's, expertise in analytics and a tireless work ethic.

#1. Michael Malone

Former NBA champion coach Michael Malone is also tabbed as a potential replacement for Tom Thibodeau in New York, but he can take his talents to UConn if the Knicks decide to get Dan Hurley.

The former Sacramento and Denver Nuggets chief tactician has experience working in college basketball programs as an assistant for Oakland, Providence and Manhattan from 1994 to 2001.

The 53-year-old Malone brings NBA-caliber knowledge that could help incoming freshmen who want to turn pro after a season in college.

Who among the five coaches is the best fit for UConn in case Dan Hurley decides to accept the coaching job with New York for the 2025-26 season? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

