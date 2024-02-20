UConn vs Creighton Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 20 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

UConn vs Creighton features the nation's best team, the Huskies, against what's probably the only team that could give them major trouble on any given night. UConn (24-2, 14-1 conf) heads into Omaha as the top dogs in the Big East, while Creighton (19-7, 10-5 conf) looks to spoil the Huskies fun as their regular season draws to a close.

While the most recent meeting between these two teams wasn't close, the score hides a lot of other important facts. The Bluejays defense forced the Huskies to shoot horribly all game, with the only reason for UConn's win being that Creighton just shot even poorer from the field.

Either way, it's now a new day for these two teams--with Huskies fans potentially not liking how close this game can get.

UConn vs Creighton Prediction

As the top-seeded team in the nation, UConn's offense has been stellar all year and will once again be their most important weapon in this game. Expect their passing (9th in the country at 18.3 assists/game) to remain on point against the Bluejays, whose middle-of-the-pack defense could struggle to contain the Huskies on offense yet again.

But if one should take notes from their most recent meeting, UConn needs to start chucking fewer threes and get back to pounding the ball down low. They're not exactly the best three-point shooting team out there (36.7% from downtown), and all it takes is for them to string several misses to never hit the broad side of a barn for the rest of the game.

Creighton, meanwhile, could still potentially match UConn shot for shot if there's barely any defense being played. So do not be surprised if this ends up being a closer game than the last one, with things going down the wire.

UConn vs Creighton Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE UCONN -3 (-110) 146 (-110o / -110u) OFF CREIGHTON +3 (-110) 146 (-110o / -110u) OFF

UConn vs Creighton Head-to-Head

Unlike a lot of head-to-heads in college basketball, UConn vs Creighton is fairly recent. Their history only goes as far back as 2020, with a surprising leader in the all-time series. The Bluejays lead the Huskies 6-2, though they did lose their most recent matchup by double-digits, 48-62.

And since this game will be played on Creighton's home floor, history is also not that kind--even to the top-seeded UConn Huskies. The Bluejays are still undefeated at home in three games, with one game there also being Creighton's largest margin of victory over the Huskies (74-66).

As such, even the slightly favored UConn squad must be feeling a tiny bit of pressure--though this probably doesn't compare to what the postseason will bring.

Where to watch?

Venue: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Date and time: February 20, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

TV: FS1

UConn vs Creighton Injuries

UConn

F Jayden Ross, illness (QUESTIONABLE)

Creighton

No injuries