UConn vs Iowa women's basketball Injury report and prediction, April 5 ahead of NCAA tournament Final Four 2024

The Iowa Hawkeyes are set to play the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of the women's March Madness on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Iowa enters the Final Four after a win over LSU in the Elite Eight to avenge last year's national championship game. UConn, meanwhile, defeated USC to enter the Final Four.

UConn vs Iowa women's basketball injuries

UConn and Iowa both have a couple of injuries heading into the Final Four.

Molly Davis, Iowa

Molly Davis is questionable to play on Friday. She has missed the entire NCAA Tournament due to an injury.

Davis suffered an injury against Ohio State in the Hawkeyes' final regular-season game. She was seen at practice on Thursday but had a brace on her knee, but Lisa Bluder isn't certain that Davis will be able to play in either the Final Four or national championship game, should Iowa get there.

"I just hope for her sake that she can get into a game again," Bluder said on Tuesday, via HawkCentral. "I don't know how effective she's going to be, but I just want her to have the right to be in an NCAA Tournament game for her fifth and final year."

Ayanna Patterson, UConn

Ayanna Patterson is one of several UConn Huskies who is out for the season due to an injury.

Patterson underwent knee surgery on her left knee in December. She hadn't played a game this season due to patellar tendonitis.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Azzi Fudd is also out for the season with a torn ACL.

Fudd suffered the injury during practice on Nov. 14 and in two games this season, she averaged 11 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Caroline Ducharme, UConn

Carolina Ducharme is out for the rest of the season due to a head and neck injury.

Ducharme hasn't played since Nov. 19, when she was dealing with head and neck issues.

Aubrey Griffin, UConn

Aubrey Griffin is also out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. Griffin suffered a torn ACL in her left knee on Dec. 3.

Amari DeBerry, UConn

Amari DeBerry is the other UConn Huskies player who is out for the season, as she's dealing with a concussion. DeBerry hasn't played since Feb. 25 due to the concussion.

UConn vs Iowa women's basketball Prediction

The UConn Huskies are 2.5-point underdog against Iowa on Friday evening.

This should be an extremely tight game that goes down to the wire. Caitlin Clark's shooting ability will be tough to defend.

Clark will put Iowa on her back again and lead the Hawkeyes to the national championship game.

Prediction: Iowa wins by 4 points.

