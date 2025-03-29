UConn vs Oklahoma women's basketball predictions, odds & picks for March 29 | College basketball season 2024-25

UConn vs Oklahoma should be one of the most interesting matchups of the Sweet 16 in the women's March Madness Tournament. The No. 2 UConn Huskies will take on the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

UConn is coming off dominant wins in both of its first matchups of the tournament, most recently defeating No. 10 South Dakota State 91-57. Similarly, Oklahoma has dominated its early tournament opponents, defeating No. 6 Iowa 96-62 in the second round.

UConn vs Oklahoma prediction

Most fans expect a closely contested matchup between the No. 2 and 3 seeds. However, according to the sportsbooks, UConn is a massive -1200 favorite. Part of the reason the Huskies have a huge edge according to the odds is their experience.

The UConn Huskies have been on several deep tournament runs in recent years, including a Final Four finish last season. Additionally, they have arguably the best player in the country, Paige Bueckers. As a result, the sportsbooks predict that the Huskies will rise to the moment and use their experience to advance.

Oklahoma should not be overlooked, though, as the Sooners have performed well in the tournament and throughout the season. Having dominated both of their first two opponents, including No. 6 Iowa, the Sooners have proven that they can compete. However, we still think UConn will come out on top.

Prediction: UConn 80, Oklahoma 73

UConn vs Oklahoma odds

Via DraftKings

Moneyline: UConn (-1200), Oklahoma (+750)

Spread: UConn -14.5 points (-110), Oklahoma +14.5 points (-110)

Total: 153.5 points (-110)

UConn vs Oklahoma head-to-head

Part of the reason UConn is so heavily favored to win this matchup is because it has dominated the matchup against Oklahoma historically. These two teams have faced off 13 times, and the Huskies have won all 13 games. The most recent matchup was in 2019.

Where to watch UConn vs Oklahoma

Fans interested in watching this game can tune in on ESPN. Alternatively, the game can be streamed on Fubo TV. There is a free trial available to all new subscribers.

UConn vs Oklahoma predicted starting lineups

UConn

Jana El Alfy, C

Sarah Strong, F

Paige Bueckers, G

Kaitlyn Chen, G

Azzi Fudd, G

Oklahoma

Raegan Beers, F

Sahara Williams, F

Skylar Vann, F

Reyna Scott, G

Payton Verhulst, G

