UConn vs Providence injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Justyn Fernandez, Bryce Hopkins and more

The No. 2 UConn Huskies (27-3, 17-2 Big East) visit the Providence Friars (19-11, 10-9 Big East) to close out their regular season on Saturday. The matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. EST on FOX from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

UConn has been dominant all season, going 17-1 in their last 18 games, riding a three-game win streak after beating No. 8 Marquette on Wednesday. Providence, meanwhile, is fighting for their March Madness life and need a win to keep their hopes alive. They are 4-2 in their last six games and are coming off a 71-58 win over Georgetown on Tuesday.

UConn's success this season can be partially attributed to their ability to stay healthy, and they come into this matchup fully healthy. Providence, meanwhile, have a couple injuries before this game. Here's the latest on that front:

UConn vs. Providence injuries

Justyn Fernandez, Providence

Sophomore guard and George Mason transfer Justyn Fernandez has been out all season with a knee injury and will be out for this matchup as well.

After a significant knee injury this offseason, it was believed that Fernandez would miss the entire 2023-24 season for Providence. However, Fernandez could return in mid-March for the Friars, if they are playing postseason basketball.

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Junior forward Bryce Hopkins will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL against Seton Hall on January 3.

Hopkins started all 14 games for the Friars this season. He was averaging 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in what was his second season with Providence.

Also Read: Kentucky vs Tennessee injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Tre Mitchell, Adou Thiero and more

UConn vs. Providence predictions

The UConn Huskies enter this matchup as heavy 9.5-point favorites. The Friars kept it close when the two teams last met in January, with the Huskies winning 74-65.

The Huskies had four starters finish in double-digit scoring in their last matchup with Providence, including 20 points from Stephon Castle. Tristen Newton ended with a double-double for the Huskies, recording 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Providence, meanwhile, got 20 points from both junior guard Devin Carter and senior forward Josh Oduro when they last met the Huskies in Connecticut. Carter is the Friar's leader in points, assists, rebounds and steals this season.

Both teams struggled from beyond the arc when they last met, going a combined 8-for-41 from the 3. That's uncharacteristic for a UConn team shooting 36.5% from the deep this season.

The Huskies should once again be able to handle Providence on the Friar's home floor. Providence will bring the energy as they fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, with just this contest and the conference tournament remaining for them.

This could be a matchup with upset alert potential if the Friars can shoot more efficiently from the deep.

Prediction: #2 CONN 73-70 PROV

Also Read: 7 best college basketball prop bets for today, March 9: Reed Sheppard, RJ Davis and more

Poll : Who wins this matchup? #2 UConn Huskies Providence Friars 0 votes View Discussion