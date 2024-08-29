UConn women's basketball roster: Predicting Geno Auriemma's starting five for 2024-25 season

UConn women's basketball has some big holes to fill in as they compete in the new season. After two starters from their 2023-24 team, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl, left for the WNBA, head coach Geno Auriemma has a lot of work to do to retool the roster and the starting lineup.

Auriemma will have to experiment with lineups at the beginning as he has a wealth of skilled players to select from. Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin are still in the recovery phase from injuries which may affect their early season performance.

Let's take a peek at how the Huskies team could shape up when all players are back at their best.

UConn women's basketball 2024-25 projected starting five

Paige Bueckers | 6-0

KK Arnold | 5-9

Azzi Fudd | 5-11

Ashlynn Shade | 5-10

Jana El Alfy | 6-5

The squad depth of Geno Auriemma's team is incredible and several players from the bench can certainly push for the starting spots. But the combination outlined above appears to be UConn's best possible lineup for the upcoming season.

For sure, adjustments can be made if this does not pan out as expected. There's a bit of worry about the experience in this lineup as only Bueckers and Fudd have played more than a season. Also, Auriemma is known for favoring experience, so he might fit in Aubrey Griffin sooner or later.

The leadership definitely seems lacking since Muhl and Edwards both departed and someone has to step up to lead the group. This would most likely be Paige Bueckers.

The Husky star returned for her fifth year in Storrs, playing as a power forward instead of her usual point guard position last season. This is likely her final year and she is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Geno Auriemma is excited about UConn women's basketball roster

It will be Geno Auriemma's 40th season coaching UConn women's basketball this coming season. He came to Connecticut in 1985 and recently inked a five-year contract extension in April.

Auriemma addressed the media after the extension papers were inked and shared his enthusiasm for the new UConn team.

"I really like this group. I like our young players. I'm excited," Auriemma said. "I think last year maybe changed my mind about things."

Players returned to school this week after their summer break as they prepare for the new season that kicks off in November.

