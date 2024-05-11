UNC Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: All Tar Heels players who've entered the portal in 2024

UNC head coach Hubert Davis has been very busy in this off-season transfer portal of collegiate basketball. Last year, Davis added the signatures of many key players like Harrison Ingram, Jae'Lyn Withers, and Cormac Ryan.

However, he has landed in a difficult situation again because Harrison Ingram has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and Cormac Ryan has exhausted his college eligibility along with other key players like Armando Bacot and Paxson Wojcik.

Other than that, let's talk about the players who have entered the transfer portal.

List of all UNC Tar Heels players who've entered the transfer portal

After previously entering the transfer portal, Seth Trimble announced his return to the Tar Heels. Moreover, RJ Davis, the ACC Player of the Year 2024, also announced his decision to return to strengthen UNC's roster for the upcoming campaign. This leaves only one player, so far, for them to enter the transfer portal.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Practice

James Okonkwo

James Okonkwo is the only player so far for Tar Heels who has entered the transfer portal and has committed to Akron Zips in the Mid-American Conference East Division.

Okonkwo was only the third player from England to ever play for Tar Heels. He started his college career with West Virginia where he played for two seasons before transferring to UNC where he averaged 11 points per game as a sophomore.

However, his lone season with the Tar Heels did not go as expected as he appeared in just 15 games, playing only 2.9 minutes per game. In that time, he averaged 1 point, 1 rebound, and 0 assists per game.

Now let's take a look at the new signings for UNC in this transfer season so far.

What does the 2024 roster for UNC look like?

Ingram and Ryan were brilliant signings as both players perfectly complemented each other. With them gone, Hubert Davis lacked an experienced center as a result of this transfer season. To compensate, the Tar Heels have signed a few players with three more scholarship spots left to be filled.

Cade Tyson

However, Hubert Davis has secured the signing of Belmont transfer Cade Tyson who is known for his amazing scoring skills. Tyson averaged 16.2 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the deep.

Ian Jackson

Davis has also secured the signing of Ian Jackson, a five-star prospect per On3, who went to Our Saviour Lutheran School and has been suggested by 247Sports as an ACC Freshman of the Year Contender. He averaged 19.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game last season.

Drake Powell

Drake Powell, a four-star prospect according to On3, will also be making way to Chapel Hill for the 2024 campaign. Powell was a part of the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game along with Ian Jackson. As a junior at Northwood High School, he averaged 18.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

James Brown

Another player, a 6-foot-9 from Link Academy, James Brown, has committed to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels for next season. Considered as a great finisher, Brown is a four-star recruit according to On3. As a junior, he averaged 10.8 points per game for the Link Academy.