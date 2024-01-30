VCU vs St. Bonaventure Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 30 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have a great Atlantic 10 Conference on Tuesday evening at the Reilly Center as the VCU Rams are battling against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Rams (13-7, 5-2 A-10) are on a five-game winning streak after a 63-58 road victory against the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday. The Bonnies (12-7, 3-4) are coming off a 91-72 home win on Friday against the Saint Joseph's Hawks.

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline VCU Rams +4.5 (-120) Over 137.5 (-115) +155 St. Bonaventure Bonnies -4.5 (+100) Under 137.5 (-105) -185

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure head-to-head

The VCU Rams and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are not too familiar with one another as this is the 16th time they are facing off against one another. There is no distinct advantage as the Rams hold an 8-7 record, but the Bonnies have won the previous two games. In the most recent game on Jan. 3, 2024, St. Bonaventure had an 89-78 home victory.

Where to watch VCU vs. St. Bonaventure

The matchup will be broadcast on linear television and streaming. CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game on television while it is available to be streamed on YouTube TV and Fubo.

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure key injuries

VCU

No injuries to report

St. Bonaventure

No injuries to report

VCU vs. St. Bonaventure: Best picks and prediction

The VCU Rams have been the better defensive team as of late, as in the previous five games, the Rams are allowing 60.2 points per game, while the Bonnies are giving up 67.8 points per game in that stretch. When diving into the against the spread records throughout the season, VCU is 11-8-1 against the spread, while St. Bonaventure is 9-10 against the spread.

The Rams have a solid player in the backcourt with senior guard Max Shulga. He has done well in his four road games thus far, averaging 17.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc in 34.3 minutes.

All in all, go with the VCU Rams getting a handful of points on the road in this game.

Pick: VCU Rams +4.5 (-120)

