Victor Wembanyama "goes big" having a fun time with Spurs' legends for a rookie dinner

At first glance, one thing easily noticeable about Victor Wembanyama is his towering height. The 2023 NBA Draft first overall pick stands at 7-foot-5, making him the tallest active player in the NBA after getting drafted by the San Antonio Spurs on June 22.

The NBA world got a glimpse of how tall Wembanyama really is after he met a couple of Spurs legends. The former Metropolitan 92 center posted a picture with four former players of the franchise: Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliot.

What amazed many basketball fans was how Wembanyama dwarfed them all. The meeting with the legends at a dinner on Friday night came out as a thrilling one for the youngster. He was fed on life in the NBA and their personal experience while playing for the Spurs franchise.

Wembanyama was asked about the meeting during a press conference on Saturday afternoon. He said:

“You know, in probably a couple of hours, I learned more about the NBA than my whole life. It’s such [a] comfort to see these people who are so important to the city of San Antonio and to the franchise are such kind people and generous because they genuinely wanted to share with me their experience. And I feel like they’ve already started to take great care of me. And it’s just so comforting to be in that position.”

A right path to follow for Victor Wembanyama

Like the Frenchman, David Robinson and Tim Duncan were also first overall picks in the draft in 1987 and 1997, respectively. The two legends have been inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame. This is also true for Manu Ginobili, who became a Hall of Famer in 2022.

Victor Wembanyama will look to follow in the footsteps of these legends and become a big name in the league. The four greats possess an impressive collective tally of 12 NBA championships, three MVP awards, 29 All-Star appearances and 23 All-Defensive selections.

Victor Wembanyama at the 2023 NBA Draft

Despite having five NBA championships to their name, the Spurs have faced significant challenges lately. They have failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last four seasons, ending the just-concluded NBA season with an abysmal 20-62 record.

There is great anticipation that Wembanyama has the potential to lead San Antonio back to the pinnacle of the NBA hierarchy. The Frenchman is widely considered the most highly sought-after NBA draft pick since LeBron James in 2003 and has all it takes to be a top star.

Next month, the Spurs rookie is scheduled to participate in the NBA Summer League, where he is expected to showcase his skills. However, before that, Victor Wembanyama looks forward to some well-deserved relaxation time, knowing his NBA journey is about to begin.

