VIDEO: Fans line up for Azzi Fudd autographs as UConn star shows up to support former teammate Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd has been using the offseason well to prepare for her last year of collegiate eligibility. On Wednesday, the Arlington, Virginia native took some time off to watch her former teammate and longtime best friend in Paige Bueckers, in the Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx matchup.

As Bueckers logged in her third-ever WNBA game, Fudd was spotted sitting just above the courtside. In the 16-second clip captured by reporter Tyler DeLuca on X, the broadcast showed many people lining up to take a photo and get autographs from the Huskies star.

"The line of Minnesota fans to get a picture with Azzi Fudd at halftime," the post was captioned with a laughing emoji.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Unfortunately for Fudd and the rest of the Wings and Huskies faithful, Bueckers' record in the league thus far has fallen to 0-3 after Dallas lost to the Lynx a second straight time, 85-81. In the defeat, Bueckers had a rough night scoring just 12 points on 3-for-11 shooting, a rebound, 10 assists and three steals in 37 minutes of action.

Azzi Fudd is returning for final year of college basketball for the UConn Huskies

After the UConn Huskies won their 12th Big East conference tournament title in a row with a 20-point victory, 70-50, over the Creighton Bluejays on March 10, Azzi Fudd announced through ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou that she will be returning to the team for her fifth and final year of college basketball eligibility in the 2025-2026 season on March 25.

In the report, Fudd detailed how it will be the only time without backcourt running mate Paige Bueckers. Given that she is considered the veteran star, the senior is taking that role to its fullest extent.

"Paige is going to be gone, so I can't rely on her to speak and do all that [leadership] stuff, on and off the court. I will have to be in that position," Fudd was quoted as saying.

Throughout her collegiate hoops career, all of which has been played under the tutelage of coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies program, Fudd has averaged 13.3 markers, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 dimes and 1.2 steals per game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here