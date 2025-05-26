VIDEO: Hannah and Haley Cavinder dodge "hottest cowboy" question in lighthearted exchange 

Hannah and Haley Cavinder are enjoying their post-college basketball lives as they have exhausted their remaining eligibility. They were recently in attendance for the 2025 PBR World Finals, which was held in Arlington Texas from May 14 to 17.

In a video posted by the official PBR Instagram account on Sunday, May 25, the Cavinder twins were then asked about who they think is the hotttest cowboy among the competition. Both of the Cavinders dodged the question with their own lighthearted answer.

"Well, the bulls are mean. I mean, goodness. I would say I don't have like a favorite. I think Man Hater is a scary bull," Haley Cavinder said before her sister, Hanna, added, "The bulls are very, very mean. It's like very intense. I didn't know how intense it was." (0:08)

After the twins avoided interviewer Gabby Bryan's question, Haley and Hanna watched on as Jose Leme went on to win the 2025 world finals and become a three-time world champion.

The Cavinder twins are coming off of a 2024-25 season, their second with the Hurricanes, that saw Haley average 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while Hanna tallied 6.9 markers, 3.2 boards and 4.2 assists a game.

The Cavinder twins are continuing to explore business opportunities with their NIL profiles

During an episode of Sports Illustrated's The Playbook on Youtube on May 5, the Cavinder twins were guests alongside the founder of popular fast food chain Raising Cane's in Todd Graves. Graves and the Cavinders discussed the partnership they had when the former branched Raising Cane's out to Miami, Florida and tapped into the latter's NIL profiles to endorse it.

In one segment of the video, the Cavinder twins were asked about their business philosophy, which was directly inherited from their father, Tom.

"Growing up, our dad embedded into us at a very young age that it’s not a four-year plan. It’s a 40-year plan. Save your money and invest it, and that’s always stayed with Hanna and me. We never touched our money with any NIL deal. The 40-year plan is what we always tell ourselves. So, yeah, that’s what it is. So, talk to us when we’re 40," Haley Cavinder explained.

The Cavinder twins wrapped up their five-year college basketball careers with coach Tricia Cullop's Miami Hurricanes in the 2024-25 season, where they finished with an overall record of 14-15, including 4-14 during ACC play earlier this year.

