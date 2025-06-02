"Wanna see what’s in his closet": Kiyan Anthony names OKC’s $50 million star as one NBA player he’d trade lives with for a day

Syracuse Orange commit Kiyan Anthony is currently preparing for his freshman year of collegiate hoops next season. On Nov. 15 of 2024, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony pledged his commitment to Syracuse, following in his father's footsteps given that Carmelo Anthony was a 2003 NCAA national champion with the university.
During a recent interview on Thursday, May 29, on NILOSOPHY on Youtube, host Deja Kelly asked Kiyan Anthony which NBA player he'd currently want to trade lives with for a day. The 6-foot-5 guard named Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is worth $50 million dollars per Celebrity Net Worth, due to his fashionable lifestyle.
"Any NBA player? I would say SGA. I just want to see what it's like to, you know, go through his day with his fashion. I want to see what's in his closet, what he would wear to the game, and then just what it feels like to be, you know, the main guy on a winning team, on one of the best teams in the NBA. So, I would say SGA," Anthony explained. (19:54)
Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named the 2024-25 NBA regular season MVP after he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. He has since led the Thunder to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they will be facing the Indiana Pacers starting with Game 1 on Thursday, June 5.
Anthony is now heading to Syracuse as a four-star recruit in the high school Class of 2025 and is ranked 36th per ESPN among all current prospects, after a successful stint with the Long Island Lutheran High School.
Kiyan Anthony names nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George as his favorite player growing up
During a Youtube video uploaded by the NBA on Apr. 17, Kiyan Anthony was asked by Team USA Basketball AmeriCup Qualifying head coach Stephen Silas about who his favorite NBA player is and who he models his game after. The young talent then admitted that he has always admired nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George because of the similarities he has with him.
"That's been my favorite player since a long time, since he was in the playoffs against the Heat. So, I just looked up to him like I feel like I have some similarities to him. I just love the way he plays," Anthony said. (19:02)
Anthony is now headed to his first stint of college basketball in the 2025-26 season, where he will be joining coach Adrian Autry's Syracuse Orange. Syracuse concluded the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 14-19, including 7-13 during ACC play this year and missed out on the 2025 NCAA national tournament.
