"Wanna see what’s in his closet": Kiyan Anthony names OKC’s $50 million star as one NBA player he’d trade lives with for a day

Syracuse Orange commit Kiyan Anthony is currently preparing for his freshman year of collegiate hoops next season. On Nov. 15 of 2024, the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony pledged his commitment to Syracuse, following in his father's footsteps given that Carmelo Anthony was a 2003 NCAA national champion with the university.

Ad

During a recent interview on Thursday, May 29, on NILOSOPHY on Youtube, host Deja Kelly asked Kiyan Anthony which NBA player he'd currently want to trade lives with for a day. The 6-foot-5 guard named Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is worth $50 million dollars per Celebrity Net Worth, due to his fashionable lifestyle.

"Any NBA player? I would say SGA. I just want to see what it's like to, you know, go through his day with his fashion. I want to see what's in his closet, what he would wear to the game, and then just what it feels like to be, you know, the main guy on a winning team, on one of the best teams in the NBA. So, I would say SGA," Anthony explained. (19:54)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander was recently named the 2024-25 NBA regular season MVP after he averaged 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest. He has since led the Thunder to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they will be facing the Indiana Pacers starting with Game 1 on Thursday, June 5.

Anthony is now heading to Syracuse as a four-star recruit in the high school Class of 2025 and is ranked 36th per ESPN among all current prospects, after a successful stint with the Long Island Lutheran High School.

Ad

Kiyan Anthony names nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George as his favorite player growing up

Ad

During a Youtube video uploaded by the NBA on Apr. 17, Kiyan Anthony was asked by Team USA Basketball AmeriCup Qualifying head coach Stephen Silas about who his favorite NBA player is and who he models his game after. The young talent then admitted that he has always admired nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George because of the similarities he has with him.

"That's been my favorite player since a long time, since he was in the playoffs against the Heat. So, I just looked up to him like I feel like I have some similarities to him. I just love the way he plays," Anthony said. (19:02)

Anthony is now headed to his first stint of college basketball in the 2025-26 season, where he will be joining coach Adrian Autry's Syracuse Orange. Syracuse concluded the 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 14-19, including 7-13 during ACC play this year and missed out on the 2025 NCAA national tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More