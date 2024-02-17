WATCH: $40M worth Lonzo Ball’s amazing freshman season at UCLA featuring deep logo threes

Ever since he got drafted into the NBA in 2017, the story of Lonzo Ball has unfortunately been a "what-if?" But one thing is for sure: his freshman year with UCLA was definitely a lights-out reality.

The current Chicago Bulls point guard is a flashy customer, on and off the court, boasting an impressive $40 million net worth already at the age of 26.

Lonzo Ball had sensational highlights with UCLA

During his freshman year with UCLA in the 2016-17 season, Lonzo Ball was one of the country's most sought-after basketball players. Having already garnered huge media attention through the "Ball in the Family" show, Ball was no stranger to pressure. And he delivered with the same swagger on the court.

He had a far-superior skill set of any college-level point guard at the time, shooting deep threes from the logo, catching steals in transition and throwing sensational dimes down the stretch.

There is also a misconception that players with flashy lifestyles tend not to do so well when the lights shine bright. But that wasn't the case with Lonzo. He thrived under pressure, playing for one of the most basketball-heavy colleges in the country and then getting drafted into arguably the most iconic NBA franchise of all time.

Lonzo has had a horrid time with injuries in his career. After getting traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as a part of the Anthony Davis deal, he has featured in fewer games every subsequent year. On top of that, it's been two years since he last stepped on the court.

He was given a $20 million-a-year deal with the Pelicans as a sign and trade to the Chicago Bulls in 2021. With the Bulls, he showed his dynamic three-point range from his UCLA days, shooting 42% from deep. Along with that, he has consistently been one of the best defenders among point guards, owing largely to his footwork and 6-foot-6 frame. Once he is back from injury, it will be quite exciting to see which version of Lonzo Ball we will see on the court.