WATCH: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders and daughter Shelomi Sanders once went on thrilling mother-daughter trip to Jamaica

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, and his ex-wife, Pilar, took an exotic trip to Jamaica over six months ago.

Shelomi uploaded a fun video to her official YouTube channel where the Colorado Buffs guard showed her fans the beautiful scenery of the Caribbean country. The video starts with the mother-daughter duo saying:

"It's around noon; we're about to get some food and then we're going to explore the resort."

Coach Prime's daughter was seen enjoying a zip line ride and showing the flora and fauna while hiking. Shelomi and Pilar rode on three different kinds of zip line rides, each varying in height and length. The two then napped and explored the island together.

Then Shelomi and Pilar headed for the airport to return to America. The 20-year-old could not wait to go home and eat real food.

"I've been hungry for five days," said Shelomi.

Pilar thought that the overall trip was "eight to ten," as they had fun but did not really enjoy the resort.

Coach Prime's kids once hilariously argued over gas money

Coach Prime's sons love to spend time with their sister, Shelomi, but before they moved from Jackson to Colorado, Shedeur Sanders and Shelomi got into a hilarious argument over gas money. The incident was caught on camera when the Buffs QB stopped his sister from going into the student dorms. She asked:

“You gonna give me gas money to keep on going back home for 10 minutes and then gun back up here?”

Since Shedeur wanted to drop the topic altogether, he asked Shelomi not to complain about 'gas money.'

“I ain't gonna say that but look, we’re not going complaining about gas money. That's something we ain't gonna do. That ain't… we aren't gonna do that,” Shedeur replied and Coach Prime agreed.

Coach Prime's daughter then looked exasperated and lightheartedly said that she was tired of the father-son duo.

After losing four games back-to-back, Shelomi and the Colorado Buffs got back on track after dominating over their Pac-12 rivals, the Washington Huskies, in a 68-62 showdown. Although Shelomi did not participate in the game, her brother, Sheduer, attended the game to boost the morale of her teammates.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 13th in the AP rankings and will play their final game against the Cougars on Saturday.

