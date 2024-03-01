Deion Sanders' sons have been very protective of their sister Shelomi Sanders in every possible way. Before they moved base from Jackson State to Colorado, Shedeur and Shelomi Sanders got into a hilarious argument that was caught on camera. It involved Shelomi's demand for ‘gas money’ from her quarterback brother.

The Sanderses have been together wherever they have gone for their college careers. Starting with the Tigers (Shedeur and Shilo played football under Coach Prime while Shelomi was in the basketball program), they moved together to Boulder in December 2022. Months before the move, a hilarious argument ensued when the QB didn't want her sister to go into the student dorms.

Shelomi asked Shedeur:

“You gonna give me gas money to keep on going back home for 10 minutes and then gun back up here?”

The QB didn't want to listen to that argument altogether and promptly told his sister not to complain about ‘gas money'.

“I ain't gonna say that but look, we’re not going complaining about gas money. That's something we ain't gonna do. That ain't… we aren't gonna do that,” Shedeur replied and Coach Prime agreed.

The basketball athlete looked visibly exasperated and jokingly said that she was tired of the father-son duo. Whether she got the gas money she wanted or not is a question for another day.

Deion Sanders, who has a $45 million net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, took over the Colorado Buffaloes shortly after the video came out.

Shelomi is currently a red-shirt freshman in the Buffaloes basketball program while Shedeur is a football star in Boulder, getting ready for his final season at the collegiate level.

Shelomi Sanders’ Colorado pip Washington Huskies to keep March Madness path alive

Shelomi Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball team got back to winning ways on Thursday. Having lost their last four games, it was important for them to win especially with just one game to go before March Madness. They overcame a tough challenge from Pac-12 rivals Washington Huskies to beat them 68-62.

While Shelomi didn't play, her brother Shedeur Sanders was at the Coors Event Center to support her team. Previously, Shelomi showed her support for her brother during the college football season.

The Buffaloes are currently 13th in the AP rankings and play their final game against the Washington State Cougars on Saturday.

