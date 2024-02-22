WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex Pilar Sanders shares special moment with daughter Shelomi Sanders via latest IG post

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, has been hanging out with her kids - Shedeur, Shilo and Shelomi Sanders. Even though Shelomi doesn't have the luxury of the offseason like her brothers, being an integral part of the Colorado women's basketball team, she's making sure she doesn't miss out on having fun with her mom.

Pilar shared a TikTok video on her Instagram reels on Wednesday showing her and Shelomi going to a salon where they both decided to get matching hair done.

"Look at us. Look at who's back to regular color," Pilar said while panning the camera towards Shelomi.

The mom-and-daughter duo got their hair colored in shades of blue, as Pilar captioned the video with:

"I can't believe we did this."

"Look at my baby, she's so cute. Who's that girl?" Pilar said while proudly filming Shelomi, who couldn't help but flaunt her blue hair, wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt. Coach Prime's ex-wife captioned her post:

"This definitely was NOT planned!"

Shelomi too posted a mirror selfie with Pilar showing off their matching hair on her IG story and captioned it:

"Twinnnemmm 🦋. "

Screenshot via Instagram

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar, is a proud mother and is present for her kids every chance she gets. Be it their gameday or off-field shenanigans; her children can count on Pilar's vote of support.

Witness protection restricting Shelomi Sanders' dating life

In September 2023, the Colorado coach spilled the beans on his daughter Shelomi Sanders' dating life, revealing an intriguing twist. The 20-year-old, according to Coach Prime, has yet to venture into the world of dating, and both father and daughter seem content with that status quo.

During a press conference, Deion Sanders dropped a rather unique view, unveiling that Shelomi has an unusual approach to her romantic life.

Shelomi has established what her father humorously referred to as a "witness protection program" with her three brothers.

“She has a witness protection program with her brothers. She’s never dated, and probably won’t get married until she’s 40,” Sanders said.

It will be interesting to see if Shelomi enters any relationship in the future and what the reaction of her brothers and the legendary Coach Prime will be.

