WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunts grand Valentine’s Day gift by daughter Shelomi via latest IG post

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to flaunt the Valentine's Day gifts she received. She also revealed the sender of all those gifts, her daughter Shelomi Sanders. For Pilar, it was one of the sweetest and most thoughtful things her daughter did for her.

Pilar shares a very close relationship with her kids Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, despite her divorce from Coach Prime. They love spending time with her whenever they can.

Here is what Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders had to say on the gifts she got from budding basketball star Shelomi Sanders on Valentine's Day:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“My lovely cutie pie Shelomi does the most thoughtful and sweetest things for mommy!” Pilar wrote in her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

The video showed several things, including a bouquet of roses, a card, a cute baby Yoda figure and a host of other stuff. Shelomi really did go over the top for her mom this year, showering her with all the love on the special day.

Pilar has always supported the Buffaloes basketball star, cheering for her from the sidelines on multiple occasions. Mommy Sanders has been her kids’ biggest supporter in every way possible, hyping her up with her social media posts and other ways.

Also read: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar Sanders seen in stands to support daughter Shelomi Sanders as Colorado bags 90-57 victory against Oregon

Shelomi Sanders’ birthday wish for mom Pilar Sanders

Pilar Sanders recently celebrated her 50th birthday and got a heartwarming message from Shelomi Sanders. In a series of social media posts, the youngest of Deion Sanders’ kids shared snippets of fun times with her mother. The Colorado women's basketball star also told Pilar how much she loved being her daughter.

"Happy birthday mommy, I love you infity,” Shelomi wrote in one of her IG stories.

Expand Tweet

Pilar was married to Coach Prime from 1999 to 2012 and is a mother of three of his youngest kids. Back in the day, she was a model for some elite agencies in the country. These days, she is based in Texas and is a real estate agent and wellness influencer.

What do you think of Pilar's Valentine's Day gifts? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

Also read: Deion Sanders ex wife Pilar Sanders opens up about unique career pathway via latest IG post - “Yes I sell art”