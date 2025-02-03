WATCH: Ex-Iowa star Caitlin Clark hugs current Hawkeyes hoopers after they take down JuJu Watkins' USC in nail-biting game

Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark had her No. 22 jersey retired by the program on Sunday, Feb. 2. While she was honored for her contributions to Jan Jensen’s squad, the unranked Hawkeyes stole the spotlight with a thrilling 76-69 upset over the fourth-ranked USC Trojans.

The victory snapped the JuJu Watkins-led Trojans’ 15-game winning streak, which dated back to November, when USC suffered its first loss of the season, a 74-61 defeat to Notre Dame in a nonconference game. USC now tallies its first loss in Big Ten play, while Iowa improves to 5-6 in the conference and 15-7 overall, much to the delight of Clark and the Iowa faithful.

After the intense game, the Indiana Fever rookie was seen celebrating with current Hawkeyes players, including Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke. They were also joined by former Iowa standout Kate Martin, who will suit up for the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season.

Check out the full video of former and current Iowa Hawkeyes celebrating below.

It was a special night for the home crowd — not only did they witness the jersey retirement of one of the greatest Hawkeyes of all time, but they also watched their team pull off an upset win over a powerhouse opponent. With Clark declaring for the WNBA draft last year after falling in the NCAA championship game, Iowa has had an up-and-down season.

Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke are leading Iowa in the post-Caitlin Clark era

Caitlin Clark left her imprint on Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to two national championship games during her four-year tenure. While she never secured a title, Iowa’s future remains bright with standouts such as Lucy Olsen and Hannah Stuelke stepping up.

Olsen, a fourth-year guard, posted a game-high 28 points against USC, along with four rebounds, four assists and three steals. She leads the Hawkeyes in scoring this season with 15.8 points per game.

Stuelke, a junior, is also making a significant impact, averaging 13.6 ppg and 8.1 rebounds per contest.

