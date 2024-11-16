LSU fans gave Last-Tear Poa a standing ovation as the Lady Tigers earned an impressive 74-60 win over Murray State on Friday night. The Austrian guard made her season debut off the bench and was greeted with roaring cheers from the crowd at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

A video capturing the crowd's reaction to Last-Tear Poa's season debut was posted as an Instagram story during the game against the Racers, showcasing the fans' heartfelt welcome. Watch it below:

Poa has been dealing with immigration challenges and has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services following the denial of her P-1A athlete visa application, which impacted her NIL activities.

LSU fans didn't have to wait long to see Poa in action for the Lady Tigers. She appeared off the bench in Friday's 74-60 win versus Murray State.

The LSU senior played for seven minutes, tallying two assists and a turnover.

Although Poa didn’t score in her return, she’ll aim to open her account when LSU faces the Troy Trojans on Tuesday.

The Melbourne-born hooper served as a useful role player in Kim Mulkey's roster last season. Poa played 36 games for the Louisiana-based team and averaged 4.9 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.1 minutes per game.

However, the senior guard also committed 2.1 turnovers every game and made just 42.1% of her field goal attempts.

Only time will tell whether Last-Tear Poa can elevate her game and make a greater impact for LSU this season.

