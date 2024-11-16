“I want to go play for her”: Flau'jae Johnson recalls Stephanie White’s Vanderbilt pitch; Could LSU star join her in the WNBA?

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts on Stephanie White, who was appointed as the new head coach of the Indiana Fever on Nov. 1. Johnson praised White on the Nov. 8 episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast.

Johnson recalled when she was recruited by White at Vanderbilt. She also backed the Indiana Fever's new head coach.

"Let me tell y’all, the Fever, the Indiana Fever having Stephanie White as a head coach. I really like that, like, I love that. I feel like she is a players’ coach. Like, I even remember when she was recruiting me at Vanderbilt, like, I was, like, ‘I like this lady like, I want to go play for her'. I try to go where I like the people and she was a good, she seemed like a good coach."

Johnson revealed she wanted to play for White at Vanderbilt but a move failed to materialize as White stepped down from her role. Johnson went on to join the LSU Tigers, where she has played well this season.

Could Johnson Join White In The WNBA?

Flau'jae Johnson is eligible to be a top pick in 2025's WNBA draft, which could open the door for her to play for White in Indiana.

Johnson has performed at a high level for the Tigers as she's helped the team get off to a 4-0 start to this season. On Nov. 15, the junior guard scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in LSU's 74-60 win against the Murray State Racers.

Johnson has played in all four of LSU's games, averaging 31.8 minutes, 23 points, 7.3 boards, 3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

The way Johnson is playing, there is little doubt she has a bright future in the WNBA. Only time will tell if the LSU star will get a chance to team up with White this time around.

