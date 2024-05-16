WATCH: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson flexes her incredible rap skills live on Stephen A. Smith show

Flau'Jae Johnson, an LSU star guard, followed her father's legacy in rapping to become an American rapper. With the ball in one hand, she never misses a chance to take a microphone in the other.

Flau'Jae Johnson was seen doing a freestyle rap on the Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday. It was the first time that a guest had done a freestyle rap on Smith's show. The freestyling video was posted by Smith on social media and went viral.

Flau'Jae Johnson is not just a hobby rapper. She has also signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation, a company founded by rapper Jay-Z. Her recent single 'Ain't My Fault' was also a very famous release from the player who is as phenomenal on the court as she is a rapper.

Her father, a famous rapper, was known by the name of 'Camouflage' but was killed soon after his deal with Univeral Music Studio. Despite having been discredited in the past for her poor performance in a few games and fans blaming her music for the same, Johnson has been very vocal about her interest in music.

She recently announced that she will be in attendance at the upcoming Queens of R&B 30-city tour organized by Monami Entertainment. She took to social media to confirm.

"UMMM, I will be in attendance," Falu'Jae Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It's not easy to carry two careers at the same time, and Flau'Jae Johnson also addressed the issues she faced in doing so in one of the courtside interviews last season. She talked about how she spends extra time in the gym to compensate for the time she takes from basketball for music.

"Because I know people are going to discredit me because I rap and I hoop, so I know I've got to go extra hard. So that's what I do, I am in the gym," said Johnson.

The SEC Freshman of the Year (2023), Johnson is a key player for head coach Kim Mulkey at LSU. She has been there for two seasons of her college career and will be there for at least another year. In the 2023-24 season, she averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field.

Flau'Jae Johnson performed live on the Tamron Hall Show

Once again, the music lover and LSU guard, Flau'Jae Johnson, took to social media to ask her fans to attend her live performance on the Tamron Hall Show.

"NYC!!!! I'm in your city this Thursday performing live on the Tamron Hall Show! Thursday Morning! Click the link to be a part of the live audience," said Johnson.

She also put up a link to register to be a part of her live performance. Her musical talent is remarkable, as she also has deals with famous musicians like Lil Wayne, Rod Wave, and Wyclef Jean.

A pure multi-talent continues to impress.