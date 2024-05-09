PHOTO: $1.2 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson urges fans to attend live performance in NYC

LSU Tigers superstar Flau'jae Johnson, who is a rapper in her own right, is not having much of an off-season after the end of the basketball year and will perform live on the "Tamron Hall Show" on Thursday.

On her Instagram stories, the $1.2 million NIL-valued Johnson (as per On3) encouraged fans to attend her performance by clicking a link that she provided to get a chance to be a part of the live audience during the show.

Johnson's IG stories

Flau'jae Johnson juggles two careers

Flau'jae Johnson has been successfully juggling a career as a top-level rapper and student-athlete at the same time, excelling at both to a high degree. In the past year, she has had to do shows where she travels directly to the arena from a game or practice.

She has snagged collaborations with some of the biggest musicians in the world including Lil Wayne, Rod Wave and Wyclef Jean. Just before the NCAA tournament started, she released a song with NLE Choppa titled 'Ain't My Fault.'

During an interview with the New York Times, the outspoken Johnson explained why she goes to such lengths to maintain both careers.

“I know this is what I’m supposed to be doing,” said Johnson. “If you want to be a legend at something, you’ve got to do something nobody has done before and execute it at a high level.

“I’ve been rapping and playing basketball my whole life,” Johnson said. “Now that they see me on different stages, they always ask, ‘How do you do it?’ But it’s like, I’ve been doing it. Turn up in the summer, play basketball during basketball season and then go on about my day.”

Johnson has been in the spotlight since she was a child appearing on "America's Got Talent' when she was fourteen and singing about her father's death due to gun violence when her mother Kia Brooks was still pregnant with her.

Shortly after joining LSU, she was signed to popular musician Jay Z's record label Roc Nation and she has continued to churn out hits at an admirable rate while scaling up her production on the court as well.

During an interview with The New York Times, Ketra Armstrong, a professor of sports management at Michigan University, explained the impact that the popular Flau'jae Johnson is having on women's sports.

“She’s redefining and showcasing the renaissance and the revolution that is possible in women’s sports,” said Ketra Armstrong. “She’s showing not only how you do it, but how you do it masterfully without compromising one for the other.”

Flau'jae Johnson will likely become the face of the highly popular LSU Tigers now that her close friend Angel Reese has departed for the WNBA, and the platform will only make her more visible as she juggles both of her pursuits.