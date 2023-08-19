WATCH: Olivia Dunne's spicy snaps from Sports Illustrated swimsuit debut

Olivia Dunne, the LSU star, has been making a lot of noise, as she finally made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Dunne recently signed an NIL deal with Sports Illustrated back in April. Of all her deals, partnering with Sports Illustrated was probably the best, as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue features female celebrities, fashion models, and athletes.

Being part of any edition is a significant accomplishment, as most models go on to become high-profile personalities. Olivia Dunn recently participated in the official shoot for the 2023 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her pictures from the day were posted on Instagram, as Dunne added on her story as well.

Olivia has accomplished quite a bit at a young age. Though her rise to fame doesn't end here. The LSU gymnast continues to perform and grow outside of sports. Dunne has had a fantastic year so far, though more is yet to come as she'll start as a senior this fall.

Olivia Dunne's NIL profile continues to soar

The college superstar has the most-valued NIL profile among all other female college athletes. Not only that, Dunne has the second highest grossing income in her NIL profile among every college athlete. Olivia Dunne has a massive worth online, over $3.3 million, and she is yet to graduate.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

Following her NIL deal with the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, Dunne has signed NIL deals with brands like Motorola, Accelerator energy drink, and Leaf trading cards. Dunne's endorsements also include Forever 21 and American Eagle. Safe to say, the gymnast has a model-like personality.

Olivia Dunne has also quit taking in-person classes at LSU, due to safety reasons. Her popularity on the college campus has grabbed a lot of attention. Now being the young celebrity she is, Dunne has managed to be active in the celebrity as well as modeling space quite well.

LSU v Utah

It will be interesting to see how Dunne's career develops following her senior year in college. Partnering with the 2023 SI Swimsuit will probably be the highlight of this year for Olivia. Being a part of the popular swimsuit magazine is a big accomplishment. Olivia Dunne has just reached one of her many future milestones.