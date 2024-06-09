WATCH: UConn HC Dan Hurley was once ejected for hyping up crowd during Villanova showdown

Naismith Coach of the Year 2024, Dan Hurley loves his job as the head coach of UConn. He never misses a chance to hype up the UConn fans and is a lively figure courtside.

College Basketball Report recently posted a throwback video of Hurley getting ejected while trying to hype the fans up from beyond the coaching box in a match against Villanova.

Dan Hurley was hired as UConn's head coach to bring a much-needed change to the program in 2018. Under him, UConn won successive NCAA titles with the latest coming against Zach Edey's Purdue.

Naismith Awards Brunch

UConn concluded the 2023-24 season in pole position in the Big East Conference. They had a conference record of 18-2 and an overall record of 37-3. Dan Hurley also led his team to the NCAA title in the season and was named the Big East Coach of the Year.

Hurley is known to be superstitious. He has his gameday rituals which are quite quirky. He wears the same suit, socks, and, the most famous, red dragon underwear. Reportedly, his wife also carries a portable washing machine with her to ensure that he gets to wear the same combination!

The 51-year-old has proven his coaching prowess time and again. His brilliance has also resulted in offers from various programs with the latest being the interest from the Lakers in the NBA.

What is going on between Dan Hurley and the Lakers?

NCAA Basketball: Connecticut Victory Parade and Rally

Dan Hurley is being touted as the number one candidate for the Lakers' head coach job. Reportedly, he is keeping an open mind after a meeting with the Lakers and the decision is most likely to be announced over the weekend.

It was also reported that Hurley is excited about the opportunity as it could be the next big step in his coaching career. Lakers' insider Anthony F. Irwin said that the offer could be worth $100 million. However, his departure would deny him the chance to secure a three-peat at the collegiate level. It is a call he will have to take with a sacrifice looking likely.

