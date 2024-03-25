March Madness is intense but superstitions can help ease the pressure on the court for some. Such is the case with UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, known for his pre-game rituals to win matches.

Tracy Wolfson, a reporter from TruTV, highlighted Hurley's superstitions during the game between No. 1 seed UConn Huskies and No. 9 seed Northwestern Wildcats in the second-round match of the NCAA Tournament. Not one, not two, she talked about the three rituals Hurley follows to hopefully secure the win and call him the 'King of superstitions'.

"Dan Hurley is the King of superstitions, especially on gameday. He has to have 8 M&M's before every game. He has to have a cup of bulletproof coffee on the sidelines at all times and do not knock it over. He has to wear the same suit and socks and yes the same red dragon underwear and don't worry, it is clean. His wife, Andrea, travels with a portable washing machine," said Tracy.

Expand Tweet

Reacting to this, Ian Eagle, from the commentary, couldn't help but laugh and was surprised to know this. He said:

"Who has a portable washing machine?! I didn't even know that existed!"

Hurley's superstitions took birth in the NCAA tournament in 2023, the year UConn secured the NCAA title. They clinched the title by defeating San Diego Aztecs in the finals with a commanding score of 76-59, following the dominating victory of Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four.

In that final, the team was led by the collective effort of Triston Newton, Adama Sanogo, and Jordan Hawkins. The trio scored 19, 17, and 16 points respectively. It was the fifth NCAA title for UConn that season after winning it in 1999, 2004, 2011, and 2014.

Also Read: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury: What happened to the Alabama guard?

UConn advance to the Sweet 16 after defeating Northwestern

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn

Dan Hurley's superstitions might have done the trick again as UConn defeated Northwestern in the second round with a score of 75-58. With this victory, they have advanced to the Sweet 16 where they will face the winner of No. 5 seed San Diego and No. 13 seed Yale.

Tristen Newton, yet again, was the highest points scorer for UConn in this matchup as he secured 20 points, 3 rebounds, and 10 assists in his 35-minute display. His performance was complimented by Donovan Clingan (C) and Cam Spencer (G) as they scored 14 and 11 points respectively.

Also Read: LSU HC Kim Mulkey once opened up about sacrifices she made to save her marriage: “I offered to quit my job”