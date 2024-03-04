"We're gonna have another record": Gus Johnson makes a bold prediction on JuJu Watkins rewriting Caitlin Clark's historic milestone

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson made a bold prediction on USC freshman JuJu Watkins breaking Caitlin Clark's all-time NCAA Division I scoring record.

As Clark was fouled in the final seconds of the Iowa-Ohio State game on Sunday afternoon, Johnson stated in the broadcast that Watkins would surpass Clark's mark if she stays in USC for the next three years.

"If JuJu Watkins stays in school at USC. We're gonna have another record in the next three years," Johnson said.

Watkins is second in the league in points behind Clark, averaging 27.8 per contest in her first full season with the Trojans.

The 6-foot-2 guard is being compared to the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar. Watkins is on pace to outscore Clark's first-year points total, as she only needs 48 points to surpass it.

Clark made history again as she eclipsed Pete Maravich's all-time Division I scoring record across genders on Sunday. She scored 35 points in Iowa's 10-point win over Ohio State and ended up with 3,685 points,

JuJu Watkins #12 of the USC Trojans drives to the basket.

JuJu Watkins leads USC past Arizona State

Watkins continued her stellar rookie season, leading the No. 7 USC to a 70-55 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.

She tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action for the Trojans. The guard shot 10-for-22 from the field and was perfect from the free-throw line, making all her five attempts.

It was Watkins who spearheaded USC's first-quarter attack, scoring 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to help the Trojans build an 18-12 advantage.

She would continue adding misery to the Sun Devils -- in the third period when she made six consecutive points in less than one minute.

The win improved USC's standing to 23-5 (13-5 in Pac-12) and placed them in a better position to make it into the NCAA Tournament.

In a post-game interview, USC coach Lindsey Gottlieb emphasized the value of Watkins, saying that her scoring prowess makes the Trojans harder to beat.

“The team's evolved where we really understand that we always have JuJu — the best player on the floor — but we also have other pieces and other things. It makes us harder to guard,” Gottlieb said.

Watkins' next mission is the Pac-12 Tournament where she is expected to spearhead USC's assault to the conference title. They will next play on March 7 in the Pac-12 quarterfinal against the winner of the Washington-Arizona matchup.

