What did Angel Reese wear to 2024 WNBA draft? Take a look at LSU star's silver gown outfit 

Angel Reese made waves both on and off the court in 2024, and her appearance at the 2024 WNBA draft was no exception. Throwback to when the former LSU star, known for her dominant play and style, turned heads with a silver gown in April 2024.

Ad

Styled by Vogue editor Naomi Elizee, Reese stepped out in a hooded dress designed as part of the Bronx & Banco Fall 2024 collections. The gown featured a plunging neckline and flowing fabric that shimmered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese was nicknamed “Bayou Barbie” during her time at LSU. Reese led the LSU Tigers to their first NCAA women’s basketball title in 2023 and secured the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player award.

Reese expressed her reason for declaring for the WNBA draft during an interview with Vogue in April 2024.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue about her decision. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten (SEC) Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play. I feel like I'm ready."

Ad

During her final season with LSU, Reese was awarded SEC Player of the Year after she set an NCAA record by putting up 34 double-doubles in a single season.

Angel Reese expresses frustration over officiating in LSU's Elite Eight loss to UCLA

The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese felt the sting of LSU’s loss to UCLA in this year's NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost 72-65 in the Elite Eight, and Reese aired her frustration about the game’s officiating on X.

Ad

“This refs man smh,” Reese tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese echoed the sentiments of several Tigers fans after controversial calls went against LSU during crucial moments. One of the pivotal moments came when LSU’s Sa’Myah Smith got into foul trouble early in the game, as her absence opened the door for UCLA to take control in the paint and build a double-digit lead.

With just over three minutes remaining and LSU trailing by only three, a questionable foul was called on Smith. That gave UCLA’s Lauren Betts an opportunity at the free-throw line, where she made one of two shots to extend the lead to four.

Ad

The most disputed call came shortly after a loose ball appeared to go out of bounds off UCLA’s Kiki Rice. However, officials ruled that it touched LSU’s Kailyn Gilbert. Video replays appeared to have suggested otherwise, which fueled the frustration from Reese and fans alike.

The loss marked the second consecutive year that LSU failed to reach the Final Four despite being one of the top contenders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here