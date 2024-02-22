What did Antonio Brown say about Caitlin Clark? Former Super Bowl champ's recent controversial comments for Iowa star explored 

Caitlin Clark cemented her legacy as one of college basketball's greatest playera ever with a record-breaking performance against Michigan. Clark poured in 49 points to surpass the all-time NCAA women's scoring record. But rather than praising her historic accomplishment, former NFL receiver Antonio Brown targeted Clark on social media.

As she etched her name in the record books, Brown took an unwarranted personal shot at Clark's appearance that drew widespread criticism and backlash. He later attempted to walk back those comments.

What did Antonio Brown say about Caitlin Clark?

After shattering Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record, Caitlin Clark was repaid with an insulting tweet from Antonio Brown. Comparing her looks to actor Mel Gibson.

"B***h look like Mel Gibson," Brown tweeted.

Brown later attempted to walk back his controversial remarks about the Iowa Hawkeyes standout's appearance. The former NFL player took to social media a day later to state that his remarks were intended as humor rather than personal attacks.

"It was a joke entertainment," Brown tweeted in defense of his initial comments.

Brown continues to court controversy by publicly criticizing current and former professional athletes. Previously, he took jabs at Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. Leveling a serious accusation against the Texans great.

Caitlin Clark breaks Kelsey Plum's NCAAW scoring record

Caitlin Clark forever etched her name in NCAA women’s basketball lore during Iowa’s 106-89 drubbing of Michigan. Needing just eight points to eclipse Kelsey Plum’s career scoring crown, Clark fittingly did so on a 35-foot triple in storybook fashion.

“I don't know if you can really script it any better,” Clark said postgame. “Just to do it in this fashion, I'm very grateful. Very thankful to be surrounded by so many people that have been my foundation.”

In total, Clark’s 49-point, 13-assist tour de force saw her account for a staggering 79 of Iowa’s 106 total points.

Astoundingly, Clark has achieved this record-setting feat more swiftly and efficiently than Plum. Cementing her status as one of college basketball’s most prolific offensive forces.

Clark’s college career still has ample time left for her to reach further unscaled heights. Another foreseeable goal, the all-time women’s college basketball scoring record of 3,649 held by AIAW legend Lynette Woodard, is squarely within range of Clark. Currently, the Iowa star has 3,569 career points.