What is DJ Wagner's dad Dajuan Wagner's net worth? A look at the old man's fortune & career as of 2023

Many basketball fans may have trouble remembering Dajuan Wagner. But he is undoubtedly one of the most talented NBA players who had their careers cut short. Some may remember him for scoring 100 points in a single high school game.

Others may yet remember him as LeBron James’ teammate from his rookie season. How much did this former prodigy make as a pro, and how much money does he have now?

Wagner has maintained a low profile since his exit from the NBA, and his net worth is not known for certain. However, his net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be $5 million. He makes his money from business and real estate investments.

A Look at the Rise and sudden fall of Dajuan Wagner

Wagner was born on February 4, 1983, to former college and pro basketball player, Milt Wagner. He took after his father and set out for a career in basketball. He was drafted as the sixth overall pick in the 2002 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was forced into the draft by his college coach John Calipari. Calipari believed he shouldn’t miss out on the money he’ll potentially make as a first-round draft pick.

Dajuan signed a four-year deal with the Cavs that was worth $8.18 million. His rookie season showed promise, as he averaged 13.4 points and 2.8 assists per game. He showed flashes of how much of a clinical scorer he could’ve been if his career had not been cut short. He was LeBron James’ roommate when the latter joined the Cavs in 2003.

Wagner’s career took a nosedive in the 2003-04 season when he missed most of the season due to a knee injury. He was then diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. The condition is characterized by bowel inflammations and requires surgery. When he returned in the 2004-05 season, he featured in just 11 games, and his contract was subsequently waived by the Cavs.

He tried to stage a comeback in 2006 with the Golden State Warriors. However, he could only manage one more game in the NBA before quitting the NBA at only 23 years old. But he didn’t give up on basketball. He went to Poland and played briefly before heading back to his hometown of Camden, New Jersey.

Although he couldn’t make good on his pro basketball dream, he has been mentoring his son Dajuan Jr. to follow in his footstep. Dajuan Jr., popularly known as DJ, is ranked top of his high school class and is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

