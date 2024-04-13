What Duke players are returning in 2024? Taking a look at Blue Devils' roster for next season

With the 2024 NBA draft approaching, the Duke Blue Devils are already pondering next season. Given the changes a college roster goes through every year, let's take a look at which players are set to stay on board for the next campaign.

Which Duke players are returning in 2024?

Caleb Foster and Sean Stewart are among the standout players expected to return to the Blue Devils. Foster suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle just before March Madness and missed the whole tournament as a result. He will look to come back strong and leave a mark next campaign.

Stewart was phenomenal this season. In a match to secure an ACC regular-season championship spot against NC State, when Kyle Filipowski was struggling, Stewart secured his season-high 3 blocks, 12 points, and 5 rebounds leading the team to victory. He could be one to watch next season.

Tyrese Proctor is also expected to return. He will look to improve on his performance this year after averaging 10.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 3 rebounds per game in his sophomore campaign.

Multiple players have confirmed that they are leaving the program. One such player is Christian Reeves, who has confirmed that he will hit the transfer portal.

The Blue Devils' top two scorers, Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain, have declared for the NBA draft. Kyle Filipowski averaged a team-high 16.4 points per game this season. On the other hand, McCain averaged 14.3 points per game for them. They both are expected to be mid-first-round selections.

With six freshmen set to join the roster, the program's recruiting class ranks as the best in the nation. These freshmen include Cooper Flag and Khaman Malyach, highly touted prospects, so the Blue Devils' future looks to be in safe hands.

Duke Blue Devils' roster situation ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft

Kyle Filiposwki - Declared for the NBA Draft

Jared McCain - Declared for the NBA Draft

Jeremy Roach - Might declare for the NBA Draft

Mark Mitchell - Transfer Portal

Tyrese Proctor - Returning

Caleb Foster - Returning

Ryan Young - Returning

Sean Stewart - Returning

Spencer Hubbard - Returning

Christian Reeves - Transfer Portal

