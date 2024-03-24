What is Gabbie Marshall's major in college? Iowa guard's academic background explored

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Gabbie Marshall has been one of the key contributors on the court this season. While it sometimes gets overlooked that athletes such as her are also students, it is pertinent to remember that they still have to ace their academics along with excelling in their sport.

Fifth-year senior guard Gabbie Marshall is studying pre-medicine at the University of Iowa. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is also part of the Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

What has Gabbie Marshall done on the court for the Iowa Hawkeyes this season?

Senior guard Gabbie Marshall has been doing pretty well throughout the season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. She has appeared in 32 games this season and has averaged 28.8 minutes per game. Marshall has been shooting decently well as she is connecting on 37.4% from the floor, 35.1% from beyond the arc and 50.0% from the charity stripe.

While she is not putting up numbers similar to her backcourt partner, Caitlin Clark, Marshall has provided some strong performances as she is averaging 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Can the Iowa Hawkeyes win the 2024 NCAA Championship?

The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to be considered one of the favorites throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament with their ability to score at will and having a superstar in Caitlin Clark. After picking up a convincing 91-65 win in the first round of March Madness over 16th-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders, the team needs five more wins to cut down the nets.

There are fewer upsets in the women's game than there are in the men's due to the lack of depth in the women's basketball scene right now. However, the Hawkeyes are in a great position to make the Final Four and they will likely be paired up with the top seed in the Portland 3 Region: the USC Trojans.

The Trojans are a tough team and then they would need to defeat the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the NCAA Championship Game. While this Iowa team made the finals last season, that likely is their absolute ceiling once again.

