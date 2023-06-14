What is the latest in the Darius Miles case? Ex-Alabama player denied bond in capital murder charge

Darius Miles was a star on the court for Alabama, but he potentially faces a life sentence and was recently denied bail.

The former Crimson Tide standout is charged with capital murder for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a young woman near campus in January.

Miles and his friend Michael Lynn Davis are accused of killing Jamea Jonae Harris, 23, who was sitting in a car when she was reportedly shot by Davis, who allegedly used a gun provided by Miles. The shooting occurred after Miles was involved in a verbal altercation on the Strip, a popular nightlife area near the University of Alabama.

According to court documents, Miles texted his teammate Brandon Miller to bring him a gun after the dispute. Another player, Jaden Bradley, was also at the scene. Neither Miller nor Bradley have been charged in connection with the shooting.

Miles and Davis were arrested on the same day and have been held without bond since. They were indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges in March.

Mary Turner, his lawyer, suggested that Miles was acting in self-defense when he told Davis where the gun was located. She said Miles and Davis were responding to a threat from a male in Harris' group.

Miles has pleaded not guilty to the charge and maintains his innocence. His lawyer said in a statement that Miles and his family are "heartbroken" over Harris' death.

Prosecutor Paula Whitley argued against granting bond to Miles, saying he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Whitley said Miles was involved in another shooting incident in 2019 when he allegedly fired shots at a car after an argument with his girlfriend. No one was hurt in that incident and no charges were filed.

Whitley also said Harris was a mother, daughter, girlfriend and a special lady whose future was cut short. She said Harris had a young son who loves basketball and will never see his mother watch him play.

Darius Miles had been sidelined by an ankle injury earlier in the season and was dismissed from the team and the university after his arrest.

Despite his troubled past, Miles still has some supporters among his ex-teammates. Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Quinerly and Noah Gurley were among those who attended the hearing, according to al.com.

Miller spoke to the media for the first time about Darius Miles' case and said it was "heartbreaking" but declined to comment further.

