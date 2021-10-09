Who is Darius Miles? Looking at his NBA career, net worth, and more

As a young teenager in the NBA, Darius Miles brought charisma and swagger to the game of basketball. Miles was a hyped prospect coming out of high school in St. Louis. He had great size at 6'9" and combined that with freakish athletic ability.

At the age of 19, Miles already had an assortment of tools that had many convinced he was destined to become a future star in the game of basketball. After initially signing on to play college basketball at St.Johns, Miles would begin to get some recognition as the best high school player in the country. Quickly, it became clear that there was a road for Miles to become a high draft pick straight out of high school.

Darius Miles recently found himself in the news for unfortunate reasons. He was mentioned as one of a handful of former ex-NBA players who are facing legal problems. It's been reported that Miles was included in a case in which players previously defrauded the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan.

When you go back and look at the early basketball career of Darius Miles, you understand why there was so much excitement about his potential. Miles eventually announced he would make the jump from high school to the 2000 NBA Draft. He would go on to be selected third overall by the LA Clippers.

At that time, it was the highest a player out of high school had ever been selected. The LA Clippers were a team that needed some excitement brought into their franchise and that's exactly what Miles did. He would go on to earn an NBA All-Rookie team honor in 2001. Alongside fellow teammate Quentin Richardson, Miles brought the type of swagger that the organization was missing.

After spending two years with the LA Clippers, Darius Miles was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was a bit of a surprising move, as the Clippers stated that Miles' playing style no longer fit for the team. He would go on to play for a number of teams the following years, and ended up earning a total of $61.9 million in career salaries.

His success even landed him a couple of spots as a cameo in Hollywood films. Unfortunately for Miles, a long list of bad investments led to the former NBA star declaring himself bankrupt in 2016. Miles has gone on to form a successful podcast with his former teammate Quentin Richardson. It's been estimated that his net worth is around $100,000.

