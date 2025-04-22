What is MiLaysia Fulwiley's record against Flau'jae Johnson, LSU? Exploring South Carolina star's history vs LSU 

MiLaysia Fulwiley entered the transfer portal on April 14 after playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks for two seasons, creating a massive stir in the college basketball world. Speculation abounds regarding where she will enroll next. Rumors claim LSU has the inside track, which would put her in a potentially powerful tandem with Flau'jae Johnson.

During Fulwiley's tenure with the Gamecocks, she faced off against Johnson and the Lady Tigers three times.

Here's a closer look at the sophomore guard's performance in those games.

What is MiLaysia Fulwiley's record against LSU?

MiLaysia Fulwiley has a 3-0 record against Flau'jae Johnson and the Lady Tigers. Since arriving at South Carolina, she has played LSU three times — twice in the regular season and once in the SEC Tournament championship game.

The first time Fulwiley faced Kim Mulkey's squad was on Jan. 25, 2024, when the Gamecocks visited Baton Rouge for College GameDay. In that game, she came off the bench and scored eight points and had four rebounds in 10 minutes as South Carolina defeated LSU 76-70.

In the second game during the same season on March 10, the Gamecocks were on a 31-game winning streak, with their sights set on completing a perfect season and beating the Tigers in the final of the SEC Tournament.

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored a game-high 24 points in 17 minutes of play on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor and 4-for-5 from behind the arc, helping her team win against LSU with a 79-72 score. On the other hand, Johnson added 13 points and four rebounds in the defeat.

The most recent contest between these two SEC powerhouse programs took place on Jan. 24 this past season, with South Carolina winning 66-56 at Colonial Life Arena.

Fulwiley only played 15 minutes in the contest and was limited to eight points, three rebounds and three steals, shooting 2-for-11 from the field and failing to make a 3-pointer.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom makes pitch to MiLaysia Fulwiley to join LSU

Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, seemingly extended an invitation to MiLaysia Fulwiley to consider joining LSU. Brooks reshared Fulwiley's Facebook post, where she announced her entry into the transfer portal, and said:

"This young lady always had my support! I’m a huge fan of her game ever since high school. We would love to have you in the boot and would welcome you with open arms. But I will cheer you on wherever you go," Brooks wrote.

If Fulwiley commits to LSU, the duo of her and Johnson has the potential to be one of the most exciting backcourts in college basketball.

