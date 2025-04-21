Kim Mulkey sends holiday greetings as LSU HC celebrates Easter with family

Kim Mulkey spent some time with her loved ones during the Easter holidays and posted her greetings on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday with some images of her family.
The LSU coach shared a photo of her daughter, Makenzie Fuller, alongside her husband, Clay Fuller, and their two children. A separate image featured Mulkey's two grandchildren, Kannon Reid and Sage Avery, with huge smiles on their faces as they posed in front of the door.
"Happy Easter! Thankful for all of the blessings in my life!" Mulkey wrote.
Several fans replied to Mulkey's post, wishing the veteran coach a happy Easter as well.
"Happy Easter Kim. Keep being you!" one fan wrote.
"Happy Easter Kim! Beautiful family," one fan commented.
"Happy Easter to you and your family Coach Mulkey. He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed," one fan chimed in.
Here are some other reactions.
"Beautiful family. Appreciate you and go LSU!" one fan replied.
"Great family pic!" one fan shared.
"Beautiful family!!" one fan posted.
Kim Mulkey is enjoying her time off after enduring a grueling 2024-25 NCAA campaign with the LSU Tigers. They advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 30th time in program history after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 28-5 overall record.
Mulkey's Tigers fell short in their bid, however, to win the program's second national championship, losing 72-65 to the top-seeded UCLA Bruins in their Elite Eight showdown. Flau'jae Johnson led LSU in that contest, scoring a game-high 28 points in a losing effort. She added four rebounds, four dimes, two blocks and two steals for the Tigers, who last won the NCAA title in 2023.
How Kim Mulkey's LSU fared in the 2025 WNBA Draft
Only one LSU Tiger participated in the 2025 WNBA Draft after Flau'jae Johnson decided to play one more season under Kim Mulkey in Baton Rouge. Aneesah Morrow was among the 16 players invited to attend the WNBA Draft, which included UConn's Paige Bueckers, South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao, USC's Kiki Iriafen and Notre Dame's Sonia Citron.
Morrow didn't wait long for her name to be called, with the Connecticut Sun using the No. 7 overall pick in the first round to select the LSU star. Morrow averaged 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals through 36 games for the Tigers in the 2024-25 NCAA season.
