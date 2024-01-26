What is Paige Bueckers' major in college? UConn guard's academic background explored

UConn Huskies women's basketball senior Paige Bueckers enrolled at the school in 2020 and has since generated buzz around her basketball abilities.

Her main focus has remained on making an impact on the court for the Huskies. However, throughout Bueckers' collegiate career, there has been curiosity surrounding her chosen major at the university.

What is Paige Bueckers' major in college?

UConn superstar Paige Bueckers

Though her basketball talents often steal the spotlight, Bueckers is more than just an athlete. According to the Huskies website, she is majoring in human development and family sciences.

On the court, the 6-foot point guard has spearheaded the Huskies' success since arriving on campus. Off the court, her academic talents have also shone. In her freshman year, despite the demands of college basketball, she made the Dean's List, requiring at least a 3.72 GPA.

Bueckers has also been involved in social justice initiatives at UConn. As a sophomore, while continuing to excel on the court and win accolades, she again achieved Dean's List status in her first semester.

Paige Bueckers has been playing basketball since she was 5

Basketball was Bueckers' first love, having picked up a ball at just five years old, as per Bleacher Report. Despite her father's attempts to steer her toward other sports, the Edina, Minnesota native had eyes only for the orange sphere. A few short years later, in grade school, her skills were already turning heads on the court.

By seventh grade, Bueckers was running with the high schoolers and made the varsity team in eighth grade.

Paige Bueckers went on to dominate the high school courts. During her junior year, she was named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year and was a finalist for the national Gatorade Player of the Year, a program recognizing elite high school athletes.

Bueckers finished her high school career by becoming the first female athlete to appear on the cover of SLAM magazine. At the time, only a few women like Maya Moore and Candace Parker had been featured since the magazine launched in 1994.

In 2018, Bueckers' talents earned her a spot on USA Basketball. She was chosen to represent her country in several events prior to starting college.

Paige Bueckers’ NIL endorsements and deals

Bueckers has leveraged her basketball stardom to ink impressive name, image and likeness deals. Scoring a multi-year partnership with Gatorade in 2021, she became the company's first NCAA athlete endorser.

The 2021 AP Player of the Year later signed NIL deals with StockX, Crocs, Nerf, Bose and other big brands. She also uses NIL partnerships for good - promoting student hunger awareness through an agreement with Chegg.

In September 2023, Paige Bueckers checked off a childhood goal by signing with Nike. Her ever-growing list of endorsements has boosted her profile and bank account, with NIL contracts totaling around $652,000 to date, as per On3. Bueckers continues maximizing her influence on and off the court.

