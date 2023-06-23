When Bronny James announced that he was attending USC last month, it sent shockwaves across the college basketball universe. There was a ripple effect from LeBron's son deciding to spurn Ohio State, which many believed to be the favorite, to land his services and declare to the Trojans.

Bronny James is a talented player, but some believe he is too hyped, accrediting his stardom to basking in the limelight of his father's greatness. The counter to that point is saying the natural inclination is to hold his father's greatness against him, and his game has shined through anyway.

As we look ahead to Bronny's USC debut, let's explore his role on the USC roster and dive into what position Bronny James will play.

What position does Bronny James play?

Sierra Canyon vs. Cleveland

Bronny James is a combo guard. James can be a facilitator with the ball in his hands but is most adept at scoring, either on the drive or off the bounce.

Bronny needs to develop his deep range more to become a natural shooting guard, so he is a jack of all trades but a master of none. Although he offers a talented skill set, Bronny James is a more complicated fit at USC than one would think.

USC: Pre-Bronny

USC vs. Michigan State

The USC Trojans were already loaded in the backcourt before Bronny James announced his commitment. Many anticipated Boogie Ellis would enter the 2023 NBA draft, but surprisingly, he returns for another season. Ellis was one of the better scoring guards in the Pac-12, providing a spark for the Trojans' offense.

The No. 1 incoming freshman in the nation, Isaiah Collier, announced his intentions to play for USC. Collier is considered by many to be the most NBA-ready player in this class. So, where does that leave Bronny James?

USC: Bronny James era

Bronny James

Is it possible that Bronny James won't start for USC? Not only is it possible, but it's highly likely. Isaiah Collier is a more talented player than Bronny, and James won't receive minutes over the veteran Boogie Ellis.

The good news is this is a role for Bronny James. James can be a microwave scorer off the bench, giving the entire team a lift offensively. Bronny can sub in at the point guard position and run the offense, or he can sub in at shooting guard and attack the rim.

The Trojans can effectively go with a smaller, quicker lineup, play Ellis or Collier at the small forward position and give Pac-12 opponents fits with a lightning-fast lineup. Bronny James likely won't play small forward. He doesn't possess the necessary height and length to handle wings at the collegiate level.

Seeing Bronny James is a guard only, his fit with USC, albeit clumsy, will get worked out in the long run. At least, Trojans fans hope so.

