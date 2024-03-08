What seed was Kentucky Wildcats last year? Exploring Wildcats' 2023 NCAA Tournament run

The Kentucky Wildcats have appeared in the NCAA Tournament 61 times, including 17 Final Fours and eight Championships.

Having been one the best programs to produce NBA-level talent, Kentucky has produced players like Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, De'Aaron Fox and more.

They were crowned champions in 1948, 1949, 1951, 1958, 1978, 1996, 1998 and 2012. Moreover, the Wildcats have won the Conference Championship 56 times in the regular season. They are on their way to March Madness this year, so let's quickly recap how they fared in their previous NCAA Tournament campaign.

A look at Kentucky Wildcats's 2023 NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats were seeded No. 6 in March Madness 2023. Their first match-up was against No. 11 Providence Friars, which they won 61-53.

After advancing into the next round, they lost 75-69 to Kansas State, who was led by 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year winner Jerome Tang. That extended Kentucky's Sweet 16 drought to five years.

Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023-24 season

The Wildcats have had both success and tough times under coach John Calipari. However, this season has not been very consistent for a team of their caliber.

With a conference record of 12-5 and an overall record of 22-8, the Wildcats are fourth in the Southeastern Conference. They had a few slips, like against LSU which they lost 75-74 in a close game.

However, the Kentucky Wildcats have been in good form in their last few games beating Vanderbilt (93-77), Arkansas (111-102) and Alabama (117-95).

In the 2024 March Madness, Kentucky has +3000 odds of winning the championship. They meet Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.

How far will the Wildcats go in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

