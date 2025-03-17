When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma explained “one of our favorite plays” between Paige Bueckers & Aaliyah Edwards vs Georgetown 

Geno Auriemma said an action involving Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards against Georgetown is one of his favorite plays. On "X's and O's" on March 1, 2024, he gave fans an exclusive look at the UConn Huskies’ playbook from an 85-44 win two weeks earlier.

The $18 million-worth coach (per Celebrity Net Worth) reviewed different situations. Speaking about one of the actions during the Georgetown matchup, Auriemma highlighted the different situations during the play that led to a Bueckers' 3-point basket from an Edwards assist.

“This is one of our favorite plays,” Auriemma said. “It's not really a play. It's an action where we just pass it, and we see how the defense is playing us. And Paige gets a wide-open jump shot here.”

Geno Auriemma also dissected another play and the situational awareness from the Huskies that led to another bucket in the fourth quarter.

"Another out-of-bounds play on the opposite side of the lane,” Auriemma said. “And now you got Amari (DeBerry), Ash (Ashlynn Shade), Q (Qadence Samuels), and there's Ice (Brady) on the other side. So, Q reads a play and makes a great cut, and we get a layup right there."

Geno Auriemma crowned his review by commending Qadence Samuel and Ines Bettencourt’s execution of the play.

UConn ended that season losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 71-69 in the Final Four.

Geno Auriemma speaks about a potential UConn-USC showdown in March Madness

UConn coach Geno Auriemma discussed the possibility of the No. 3 UConn Huskies (31-3) facing the No. 4 USC Trojans (28-3) in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Both programs are on a path to meet in the regional final for what would be a rematch of last year’s Elite Eight showdown, which UConn won 80-73, and a 72-70 USC win in December.

“No matter who you end up playing, it’s gonna be a pain in the a**,” Auriemma said of the possible matchup. “That’s all there is to it. You just hope to be in that game.”

Auriemma also emphasized the inevitability of tough rematches in the tournament.

“If you play a good enough schedule, you're always going to run into somebody you've already seen,” Auriemma said.

USC’s JuJu Watkins and UConn’s Paige Bueckers are in the Spokane Region, alongside other strong contenders like No. 3 seed Oklahoma, No. 4 Kentucky and No. 6 Iowa.

In that 2024 matchup, UConn, a No. 3 seed at the time, upset top-seeded USC in an 80-73 victory. Bueckers put on a show, producing 28 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while playing all 40 minutes.

The two programs also met earlier this season in a game that saw USC narrowly edged out UConn 72-70. UConn has been tested, having lost early in the season to USC and 2-seed Notre Dame but also made a statement with a dominant 87-58 victory over 1-seed South Carolina in February.

With the NCAA women’s basketball tournament brackets now set, all eyes are fixed on a potential showdown between No. 1 seed USC and No. 2 seed UConn in the Spokane Region.

