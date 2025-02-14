When $18 million worth Geno Auriemma recalled conversation with Tiger Woods to share about how fulfilment does not go hand-in-hand with achievement

If anybody understands the correlation between achievement and fulfillment, it would be Geno Auriemma. The UConn coach has won a record 11 national championships, making him the most successful coach in women's basketball history.

Speaking with author Brett Ledbetter on the "What Drives Winning" podcast in January 2019, Auriemma recalled a conversation he had with golf legend Tiger Woods about the need to find fulfillment beyond just winning.

"So now that you're not going to win anymore, what are you going to do?" Auriemma said he asked Woods (6:05 onwards).

The 15-time major champion responded by saying that he is not going to focus the rest of his life on winning golf tournaments. Instead, Woods said there are many other ways he can utilize his resources and talent to make an impact beyond golf accomplishments and build his legacy.

Geno Auriemma, who is worth $18 million per CelebrityNetWorth, understood that sentiment, noting that at a certain age, people start to ask themselves, "OK, now what?"

The Hall of Fame coach said it's not enough to have a long list of achievements to boast about.

"What are you gonna do, take your achievements and go, 'Hi Brett, I'm Geno Auriemma, I have 11 national championships, how are you?' What's that get you?" he said. "I think we all get to that point where we look for what else, what else.

"You got to be careful that trying to find all this other stuff that's gonna fill you up with the things you think you need ... you're getting further and further away."

Geno Auriemma brings fulfillment to his life with Cafe Aura

UConn coach Geno Auriemma's own Cafe Aura exemplifies how he has found passion outside of just coaching basketball. A native of Montella, Italy, he brought his homeland's flavors to central Connecticut with Cafe Aura.

Auriemma, along with his wife, Kathy, bought the property and oversaw a complete renovation to bring the cafe to life in 2019.

On Monday, Auriemma was in the cafe with Kathy, eating dinner and watching the reair of his upcoming opponent South Carolina's game with Tennessee.

"There are very few places like this, if any, this side of the Connecticut River," he said. "I don’t think there are any places like this in Hartford, either ... You can go someplace else and pay the same prices. It’s not going to be as nice."

The No. 7 Huskies (23-3, 14-0 Big East) take on Dawn Staley's No. 4 Gamecocks (23-2, 11-1 SEC) on Sunday.

