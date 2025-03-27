When $25M worth Julius Randle spoke on decision to choose John Calipari's Kentucky over Kansas, Texas

Julius Randle has established himself as one of the top NBA stars after a challenging start to his pro career. Randle, who is worth $25 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, played just one season of college basketball under John Calipari at Kentucky.

Since Randle was one of the best prospects from high school, he had offers from several programs before choosing to join Kentucky. In June 2023, Randle appeared on the "Podcast P With Paul George," and discussed his decision to join Calipari's Wildcats in 2013, over offers from Kansas and Texas.

"It was easy, bro. I'm not gonna lie." Randle said (0:04). "I'm not gonna lie, because you got, in the period of time where I'm a freshman, I'm seeing, you know, John Wall do the Dougie, him and DeMarcus, you see Dre, you see Hove at Kentucky.

"And then you like, as a young kid, you see that, and then these dudes are going to the league. Then they're going to the league and they kill it, right? It was like, bro playing for Cal [Calipari] was, I knew that since my freshman year [in high school].

"Take the trip, take all the visits I did all of that, but I'm doing the back of my mind I'm like 'bro,' and they knew too. So it was like I knew where I was going. Yeah, it wasn't hard."

During Randle's only season at Kentucky, the team made it to the national championship game. However, the Wildcats lost 60-54 against UConn at the final hurdle.

Julius Randle finished his college career averaging 15.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He was named the SEC Rookie of the Year and also made it to the First-Team All-SEC.

The LA Lakers drafted Randle in the first round in 2014. He has also had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024

Julius Randle's Minnesota Timberwolves are in a race to make the NBA Playoffs

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves star Julius Randle - Source: Imagn

Julius Randle's Timberwolves (41-32) are currently eighth in the Western Conference. Minnesota is in contention to reach the playoffs this season, but will need to finish the regular season on a high in the coming weeks.

In his first season with the Timberwolves, Randle is averaging 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. The three-time All-Star will be integral for Minnesota if the team has plans of making a deep run in the postseason.

