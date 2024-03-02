When does Caitlin Clark play again? Exploring the Iowa guard's next matchup

Caitlin Clark has been on an absolute tear. Arguably the best prospect in women's basketball is the woman of the hour after announcing her intention to join the 2024 WNBA Draft. However, before her dreams of going to the pros materialize, there's one last pit stop in the regular season she has to navigate.

She comes into the final game fresh off a dominant showing against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Clark was instrumental in the blowout 108-60 win, tallying a 33-point triple-double, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes in points, rebounds (10) and assists (12).

An efficient 12-of-20 saw Clark return to form after a rough showing against Illinois. Now, her focus shifts to her final regular season game for Iowa against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Caitlin Clark will look to achieve basketball immortality when she goes up against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday. After surpassing Lynette Woodard for the unofficial record, she's just two names shy of having sole control of the No. 1 spot in NCAA All-time scoring leaders.

The Iowa guard has dominated throughout this season, averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds,and 8.7 assists per game, shooting an efficient 46.9% from the field.

Before her last game of the season, Clark confirmed her intention to join the 2024 WNBA Draft Class. She put out a heartfelt message to the Hawkeyes fanbase, which drew a response from Iowa State's governor.

What time is the Iowa vs. Ohio State basketball game?

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game will tip off at 3 p.m.. ET at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

How to watch the Iowa vs. Minnesota basketball game?

The women's college basketball game between Iowa and Minnesota will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can also stream the game on platforms like FuboTV, Sling and Fox Sports Live. Brandon Gaudin will serve as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to become the NCAA all-time scoring leader?

An efficient showing from Clark against Minnesota, which had fans in awe, saw her surpasss Lynette Woodard's unofficial record on the college's all-time scoring list. Now, the only name left for her to pass is 'Pistol' Pete Maravich (3667), who's 17 points away.

With her career averages bordering near the 30s, the celebration feels inevitable. Barring a disaster, it's a certainty that Clark will surpass Maravich. Interestingly, Maravich accomplished the feat in just three years of college basketball, compared to Clark, who's in her fourth year.

However, the LSU Tigers legend averaged over 38 shot attempts a game, a far cry from the low 20s for Clark. Do you think Clark will surpass Maravich and hold the ultimate record in college sports? Let's know in the comments below.